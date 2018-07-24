Stormy Daniels and husband to divorce: lawyer
Stormy Daniels | AP

Stormy Daniels and husband to divorce: lawyer

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON – Adult film star Stormy Daniels — who is battling U.S. President Donald Trump in court over their alleged sexual encounter a decade ago — and her husband plan to divorce, her lawyer announced Monday.

“My client Stormy Daniels and her husband Glen have decided to end their marriage,” Michael Avenatti said in a statement on Twitter.

“A petition for divorce was filed last week, the accuracy of which is vehemently disputed,” Daniel’s lawyer said.

“Stormy’s daughter remains her number one priority,” Avenatti said. “She kindly asks for privacy for the sake of her family.”

Daniels, 39, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, married Glendon Crain, 41, in 2010.

Crain is a heavy metal musician and pornographic movie actor who features in adult films under the name Brendon Miller.

Daniels, who was married twice previously, gave birth to a daughter in 2011.

Daniels is suing Trump to invalidate a non-disclosure agreement that prevents her from discussing their alleged 2006 sexual encounter.

Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, paid Daniels $130,000 just days before the 2016 presidential election in exchange for her silence.

Daniels told CBS’s “60 Minutes” in March that she had unprotected sex with Trump once, and was threatened by a man in a parking lot in Las Vegas when she sought to sell her story five years later.

Trump denies the affair.

Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip club this month for allegedly inappropriately touching patrons but the charges were dropped.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
AIDS drugs show greater promise in preventing new infections
New research shows more promise for using AIDS treatment drugs as a prevention tool, to help keep uninfected people from catching HIV during sex with a partner who has the virus. There were no i...
U.S. President Donald Trump (left) launched a threatening tweet against Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday in a tone reminiscent of his war on words with North Korea last year.
U.S. president's Iran threat, his latest combative global move, showcases the 'Trump Doctrine'
As the presidential tweets ricochet from one world hot spot to another, a "Trump Doctrine" has emerged: Claim matchless strength, suffer no slight and counter-punch harder than you are hit ̵...
A firefighter wears a flame resistant uniform as a wildfire burns in the town of Rafina, near Athens, Monday.
Wildfire kills at least 50 near Athens, families flee to beaches
A wildfire killed at least 50 people and injured more than 150 as it swept through a small resort town near Athens, with huge flames trapping families with children as they fled. The fire...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Stormy Daniels | AP

, , , ,