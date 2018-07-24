Tap water supplies fully restored to rain-hit Mabicho district in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture

A water outage that had been crippling the Mabicho district in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, after it was hit hard by recent torrential rain, was fully resolved on Tuesday morning, according to the city government.

Tap water supplies have now been restored to about 8,900 households in the district, the city government confirmed.

The water supply in Mabicho had been disrupted since July 7 after a water purification facility became submerged in the heavy rain.

The outage was resolved on July 16 for about 1,300 households located south of the Oda River, the levees of which collapsed. Supplies resumed at about 7,600 households north of the river after the city repaired water pipes and other equipment, and confirmed the safety of the water through quality inspections.

“It’s good news,” a local woman said, noting that she no longer needs to go to an elementary school to collect water.

“I’ve heard that people have to wait for 20 to 30 minutes before they get water at the school,” said Mitsugu Moriwaki, 73, who runs his own business and has access to well water. Since the water supply was disrupted in Mabicho due to the disaster, three or four people have visited Moriwaki’s house every day to get water from the well.

“We are moving forward step by step” when it comes to reconstruction from the disaster, Moriwaki said.

It still remains to be seen when the submerged water purification facility will be brought back online as it needs to be cleaned up.

Despite the increased procurement of water from a different purification facility supplying Mabicho residents, the city is calling on locals to use water sparingly.

Also on Tuesday the central government decided to allocate additional subsidies to areas affected by the heavy rains to help with recovery efforts, while evacuees in western Japan face growing uncertainty about where to settle and when they will be able to rebuild their lives.

The government plan, approved by the Cabinet, will designate damage caused by the downpours between May 20 and July 10 as a great catastrophe and provide 10 to 20 percent more subsidies to municipalities than it usually does for smaller disasters.

Along with Hiroshima, Okayama, Ehime and other western Japan prefectures — where devastating floods and mudslides claimed more than 200 lives — Hokkaido and some other areas hit hard by heavy rains during the period will also be eligible for the special program.

In addition to financially supporting the reconstruction of roads, bridges, schools and agricultural facilities, the government has already taken some special measures to help those affected, including extending deadlines for the renewal of driver’s licenses.

“I want to see the reconstruction speed up” with the designation, said Takeshi Ishii, 36, who lost the home he shared with his parents after a levee was breached in Mabicho.

Weeks after the disaster forced people to evacuate, many of them staying in temporary shelters are now hoping to return home or find a new place to settle.

“We have no privacy here. If I can sleep at home, I want to,” said 61-year-old Keiko Kawakami, who is among some 60 people staying at an evacuation center in Uwajima, Ehime Prefecture. She said a road in front of her home was destroyed in the disaster.