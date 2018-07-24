U.K. sharing intel, expects U.S. to try ‘Beatles’ fighters caught in Syria and won’t try to block death penalty
A Kurdish security officer escorts Alexanda Kotey (left) and El Shafee Elsheikh, who were allegedly among four British jihadis who made up a brutal Islamic State cell dubbed 'The Beatles,' at a security center in Kobani, Syria. in March. According to leaked documents revealed Monday, British officials are not requiring their U.S. counterparts to provide assurances that Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh will not be executed if convicted in the U.S. | AP

/

U.K. sharing intel, expects U.S. to try ‘Beatles’ fighters caught in Syria and won’t try to block death penalty

AFP-JIJI

LONDON – Britain said Monday it was sharing intelligence to help the United States bring to trial two British fighters captured in Syria, known as the “Beatles,” and would not block the death penalty.

Security Minister Ben Wallace told MPs that a British trial was unlikely for Alexanda Amon Kotey and El Shafee el-Sheikh, who he said were not actually British citizens, after the government had unusually stripped them of their nationality.

But the decision to seek no assurances that they would not face the death penalty drew anger from lawmakers, while Amnesty International called it “deeply worrying.

“We do not think we have the evidence here to try them in the United Kingdom … it is likely (this) is a trial that is carried out in the United States,” Wallace told the House of Commons.

He added: “When the request came in for sharing of evidence, this government took the decision — rare at it is — to share that evidence without seeking assurances.”

Kotey and Sheikh were part of a four-member kidnapping gang within the Islamic State group dubbed “The Beatles” by their captives due to their heavy British accents.

They were notorious for videotaping beheadings and are believed to have killed American journalist James Foley and many Western aid workers.

“We’re not talking about U.K. citizens,” Wallace said.

The fate of the pair was discussed in a letter by British Home Secretary Sajid Javid to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions that was leaked to the Daily Telegraph.

The decision not to demand assurances on the death penalty sparked an emergency Commons debate on Monday, to which Wallace responded.

He said assurances might “get in the way” of a future trial, but insisted: “Our longstanding position on the use of the death penalty has not changed.”

However, opposition Labour MPs accused the government of having “unilaterally ripped up” years of British policy.

Foley’s mother, Diane, told BBC radio that her son’s killers should go to jail but said putting them to death “would just make them martyrs in their twisted ideology.

Wallace said Britain “will not share information with the United States if those individuals were going to end up in Guantanamo Bay,” the U.S. detention camp on Cuba.

But he added: “We should not forget that the crimes that we’re talking about involve the beheading and videoing of those beheading dozens of innocent people by one of the most abhorrent organizations walking this Earth.”

The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) caught Kotey in January as he tried to flee Syria for Turkey, while a U.S. defense official announced in February that Sheikh had also been captured by Syrian rebel forces.

Wallace said: “The individuals that we’re talking about, or foreign fighters at the moment in general, are currently held by nonstate actors in Syria.

“That is a big challenge for all European states and indeed the U.S. about how those people are brought back.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A firefighter wears a flame resistant uniform as a wildfire burns in the town of Rafina, near Athens, Monday.
At least 20 killed, residents flee as two major forest fires rage out of control near Athens
At least 20 people died and more than 100 were injured on Monday as a wildfire swept through a small resort town in eastern Greece with many victims trapped by flames as they fled. The fire in M...
People hold signs at a memorial remembering the victims of Sunday's shooting in Toronto on Monday. A man whose family said he suffered from psychosis and depression fired a handgun into restaurants and cafes in a lively Toronto neighborhood, killing a 10-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman and wounding over a dozen others in an attack that has shaken the confidence of many in the normally safe city.
Family says suspect in deadly Toronto shooting had mental problems
A man whose family said he suffered from psychosis and depression fired a handgun into restaurants and cafes in a lively Toronto neighborhood, killing a 10-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman an...
Immigrant rights campaigners march Sunday during a 'National Day of Action' to defend Temporary Protected Status (TPS) migrant beneficiaries against President Trump's policies in Los Angeles.
Judge denies Trump bid to toss immigration protections suit and be dropped as defendant
A federal judge on Monday denied the Trump administration's bid to throw out a lawsuit that alleges its decision to end special protections shielding Haitian, Salvadoran and Honduran immigrants fro...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A Kurdish security officer escorts Alexanda Kotey (left) and El Shafee Elsheikh, who were allegedly among four British jihadis who made up a brutal Islamic State cell dubbed 'The Beatles,' at a security center in Kobani, Syria. in March. According to leaked documents revealed Monday, British officials are not requiring their U.S. counterparts to provide assurances that Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh will not be executed if convicted in the U.S. | AP

, , , , , , , ,