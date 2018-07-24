/

Catch and release: Anti-nuke protesters break into joint German-U.S. air base

AP

BERLIN – The German military said seven protesters were detained Monday after cutting through a fence surrounding an air base believed to hold U.S. nuclear weapons.

Germany’s dpa news agency reported that the intruders were stopped by guards after entering the security zone at Buechel Air Base, in the country’s west. The base is operated by the German Luftwaffe but the U.S. Air Force’s 702nd Munitions Support Squadron is also stationed there.

According to dpa, those arrested were anti-nuclear activists belonging to a variety of Christian denominations. They were released shortly after being detained and now face criminal complaints for property damage, breaking and entering, and dangerous interference with air traffic.

It’s the second time in less than 10 days that anti-nuclear activists have broken into the base.

A legal complaint from a local resident over the storage of nuclear weapons at the base was rejected by Germany’s top court earlier this year.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort is shown in this booking photo in Alexandria, Virginia, July 12.
U.S. judge agrees to delay Paul Manafort trial by week, gives five immunity to testify against him
Five potential witnesses against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, including accountants and bankers, were identified Monday as the federal judge in the case granted the defense more ti...
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a "Made in America" products showcase in the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington on Monday. Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former FBI Director James Comey, ex-CIA Director John Brennan and other Obama-era national security officials who have criticized him.
Trump threatens to revoke security clearances of six Obama-era intel chiefs in unprecedented atta...
President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of six former Obama-era officials who have been critical of his administration, a move that opponents say would be an unpreced...
Michael Cohen arrives to court in New York May 30. A court filing reveals that a dozen audio recordings seized by the FBI from President Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, have been forwarded to federal prosecutors. A court-appointed lawyer helping to decide which of the seized files are protected by attorney-client privilege, said in a court filing Monday that prosecutors got the recordings Friday after attorneys for Trump and Cohen dropped their argument that the files should remain confidential.
Prosecutors given at least 12 recordings by Trump lawyer Michael Cohen
Twelve audio recordings seized from U.S. President Donald Trump's onetime personal attorney, Michael Cohen, were turned over to federal prosecutors on Friday, according to a filing in federal court...

, , , , ,