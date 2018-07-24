Russia’s Sergey Lavrov meets Netanyahu in Jerusalem over Syria, keeping Iran forces at a distance
A picture taken Mondaay from the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights shows Israelis looking out across the border watching as warplanes backing a Syrian-government offensive carry out airstrikes in the southwestern Syrian province of Daraa. Israel has been on high alert since June 19, when Syrian government forces launched a Russia-backed offensive to retake Quneitra and Daraa and provinces, adjacent to the Israeli-held section of the Golan and to Jordan, and have regained control of most of these two provinces through a combination of deadly bombardment and Moscow-brokered surrender deals. | AFP-JIJI

/

Russia’s Sergey Lavrov meets Netanyahu in Jerusalem over Syria, keeping Iran forces at a distance

AP

JERUSALEM – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met in Jerusalem with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday in talks focusing on the Iranian presence in Syria.

Early in his meeting with the Russian delegation, also attended by Israeli defense officials, Netanyahu stressed the “extraordinarily important” link between the two countries, demonstrated by “the direct meetings between myself and President Putin and between our staffs.”

Netanyahu announced earlier at a Cabinet meeting that Russian President Vladimir Putin had a few days ago requested the meeting with the high level delegation that includes Russia’s chief of the military’s General Staff, Gen. Valery Gerasimov.

Netanyahu said they were to discuss regional developments with “the situation in Syria being first and foremost.”

He said he would reiterate Israel’s position that it expects Syrian President Bashar Assad and his Iranian-backed allies to honor the 1974 agreement, which sets out a demilitarized zone along their shared frontier, and that Israel will continue to act to stop its archenemy Iran from establishing a permanent military presence in Syria.

Israeli media reported that the teams discussed a Russian proposal that would see any forces linked to Iran distanced some 100 km (62 miles) away from the Golan Heights.

Israel’s main concern is to keep Iran, which is fighting alongside the forces of Syrian President Bashar Assad, as far away from its border as possible — along with its proxy, the Lebanese Hezbollah and other militia.

Russia, a key Assad ally, has warned it would be unrealistic to expect Iran to fully withdraw from the country.

Monday’s meeting comes about two weeks after Netanyahu and Putin discussed Syria and Iran in Moscow.

Hours before the meeting Israel activated a missile defense system against rockets from the fighting in Syria it believed were heading its way.

The incident came after Israel earlier this month, twice in the same week, fired a Patriot missile at an unmanned aircraft that approached the country’s border from Syria.

In June, Israel fired a missile at a drone that approached its airspace near the Syrian frontier.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
Catch and release: Anti-nuke protesters break into joint German-U.S. air base
The German military said seven protesters were detained Monday after cutting through a fence surrounding an air base believed to hold U.S. nuclear weapons. Germany's dpa news agency reported tha...
Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort is shown in this booking photo in Alexandria, Virginia, July 12.
U.S. judge agrees to delay Paul Manafort trial by week, gives five immunity to testify against him
Five potential witnesses against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, including accountants and bankers, were identified Monday as the federal judge in the case granted the defense more ti...
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a "Made in America" products showcase in the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington on Monday. Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former FBI Director James Comey, ex-CIA Director John Brennan and other Obama-era national security officials who have criticized him.
Trump threatens to revoke security clearances of six Obama-era intel chiefs in unprecedented atta...
President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of six former Obama-era officials who have been critical of his administration, a move that opponents say would be an unpreced...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A picture taken Mondaay from the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights shows Israelis looking out across the border watching as warplanes backing a Syrian-government offensive carry out airstrikes in the southwestern Syrian province of Daraa. Israel has been on high alert since June 19, when Syrian government forces launched a Russia-backed offensive to retake Quneitra and Daraa and provinces, adjacent to the Israeli-held section of the Golan and to Jordan, and have regained control of most of these two provinces through a combination of deadly bombardment and Moscow-brokered surrender deals. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , ,