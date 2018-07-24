/

Eight extremists charged over 2016 Islamic State-claimed Bangladesh cafe attack that left 22 dead

AFP-JIJI

DHAKA – Bangladesh police Monday charged eight Islamist extremists over the savage 2016 attack claimed by Islamic State on a Dhaka cafe popular with Westerners that killed 22 people, including 18 foreigners.

Of the eight charged, “six have been arrested and two have absconded,” Monirul Islam, the head of Dhaka police’s counter-terrorism unit, told reporters.

“Their aim was to destabilize the country and turn the country into a militant state,” Islam said.

Police said the eight face a maximum sentence of death by hanging under anti-terrorism laws.

The brazen assault on July 1, 2016 saw five militants with assault rifles and machetes storm the Holey Artisan Bakery cafe in Dhaka’s well-heeled Gulshan neighborhood.

Nine Italians and seven Japanese were among the foreigners to be hacked or shot dead. Two policemen were also killed. Military commandos stormed the cafe after a 10-hour standoff and freed more than two dozen hostages.

The attack claimed by the Islamic State group fueled tensions over Islamist extremism in Muslim-majority Bangladesh.

All five militants were killed when police stormed the cafe. Eight others — including mastermind Tamim Ahmed Chowdhury, a Canadian of Bangladesh descent — were killed during raids in Dhaka and its suburbs months after the attack.

They included commanders of a new faction of the homegrown extremist group Jamayetul Mujahideen Bangladesh.

One of the freed hostages, a British national of Bangladeshi origin named Hasnat Karim, was later detained by police over allegations he played a role into the attack.

But Mohibul Islam Khan, counterterrorism police deputy commissioner, said investigators found no evidence against Karim and his name has been left off the charge sheet.

The government has repeatedly denied that international jihadi networks have a presence in Bangladesh.

The IS-linked news agency Aamaq however published extensive details of the attack, including photos from inside the cafe.

Monirul Islam said Rohan Imtiaz, 19, led the attack. Imtiaz had completed his A-levels at Scholastica, a school for the children of well-to-do families in Dhaka.

The hostage crisis marked an escalation from a spate of murders claimed by IS and al-Qaida of rights activists, gays, foreigners and religious minorities. It was seen as a major blow to the country’s image as a moderate Muslim nation.

Dozens of atheist writers, publishers, members of religious minorities, social activists and foreign aid workers have been murdered in Bangladesh since 2013.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Demonstrators burn an effigy of President Rodrigo Duterte during a rally to coincide with his third State of the Nation Address on Monday at the Philippine Congress in Quezon city, northeast of Manila.
Duterte vows to continue 'relentless and chilling' war on drugs in the Philippines
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte vowed during his annual State of the Nation address Monday to pursue his war on drugs, saying it would be as "relentless and chilling" as before. Pol...
Image Not Available
Crocodile in paradise: Thailand hunts reptile in resort town
Thailand is in hot pursuit of a cagey crocodile that has made unwelcome appearances off the beaches of Phuket only to slip through the clutches of local authorities. The evasive reptile ...
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad salutes during the opening of the parliamentary session July 17 in Kuala Lumpur.
Malaysian prime minister vows to repeal controversial security law
Malaysia will repeal a tough security law used to detain government critics without charge under the former government, according to Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, and activists on Monday hail...

, , , , ,