Toyota to showcase advanced autonomous electric cars at 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Toyota Motor Corp. plans to use e-Palette autonomous electric vehicles to transport athletes during the Tokyo Olympics in summer 2020. | KYODO

/

Toyota to showcase advanced autonomous electric cars at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Kyodo

NAGOYA – Toyota Motor Corp. said Monday its e-Palette autonomous electric vehicles will transport athletes at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

The boxy battery-powered vehicle with no driver seat, unveiled in January as future transportation for use in a broad range of services such as ride hailing and package delivery, will operate in the athletes’ village, Toyota said.

As Japan’s largest automaker by volume is accelerating the development of green and safer vehicles, it will provide a fleet of over 3,000 passenger vehicles for official use in the Olympics, including the Mirai, the world’s first mass-produced fuel-cell car, and the Sora, a fuel-cell bus.

Fuel-cell vehicles are powered by electricity generation through a chemical reaction of hydrogen and oxygen, a green system that Toyota has long been focusing on as a promising future technology.

The automaker also plans to offer connected cars with its hybrids, plug-in hybrids and other electrified vehicles. They will be equipped with wireless devices to give and collect vehicles’ data and analyze the data to provide smooth transportation.

The carmaker will also use the Olympics to demonstrate its Concept-i vehicle, which converses and recognizes driver’s emotions and preferences using artificial intelligence technology.

Toyota, like its global rivals, is speeding up development of advanced power train and automated technologies amid intensifying competition.

“If someone wants to take on a challenge and moving is what is preventing them from doing so, Toyota would like to help tackle that problem. We want mobility to be a possibility, not an obstacle,” President Akio Toyoda said in a release, referring to the elderly and people with disabilities.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Japanese casual wear retailer G.U. to open first store in South Korea
Casual clothing retailer G.U. Co. will open its first store in South Korea in September, its fourth shop overseas, following the success of renowned sister brand Uniqlo, which has over 180 outle...
FCA Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Chief Executive Officer Sergio Marchionne speaks during a press conference after the FCA Capital Markets Day in Balocco, Italy, June 1. The boss of Fiat Chrysler (FCA) and Ferrari, the Italian-Canadian Sergio Marchionne, whose illness precipitated its departure, is a tough man who has straightened the Fiat group in 14 years to make it an international mastodon.
Ailing auto CEO Sergio Marchionne steps down, leaving a record of turnarounds and bold plays to b...
As one of the automotive world's most charismatic chief executives, Sergio Marchionne's achievements include restoring both Italian carmaker Fiat and U.S. No. 3 Chrysler to health before topping...
Image Not Available
Dollar tumbles below ¥111 in Tokyo
The dollar plunged below ¥111 in Tokyo trading Monday, with market players vigilant over remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump warning against a stronger dollar. At 5 p.m., the dol...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Toyota Motor Corp. plans to use e-Palette autonomous electric vehicles to transport athletes during the Tokyo Olympics in summer 2020. | KYODO

, ,