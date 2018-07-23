/

Alibaba ties up with JR Kyushu to boost Chinese tourism and expand use of Alipay

Kyodo

FUKUOKA – Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. said Monday it has teamed up with JR Kyushu Co. to boost Chinese tourism in the region.

The Chinese e-commerce giant is hoping to expand use of its Alipay mobile payment system in Kyushu. It said it will publicize more information on tourist spots, including hot spring resorts, and local foods through its travel service platform called Fliggy.

JR Kyushu will reach out to Chinese tourists by designing attractive tourist routes and running special sightseeing trains, Alibaba said.

Alipay, a widely accepted smartphone payment platform in China, is already usable at drug stores and some other outlets operated by a JR Kyushu group company.

To encourage Chinese to spend more while visiting, JR Kyushu plans to push other firms in the region to introduce the popular payment system.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

SoftBank chief Masayoshi Son speaks at the SoftBank World 2018 event in Tokyo last week.
Together with Indian startup Paytm, SoftBank plans to create mobile payment service in Japan by y...
SoftBank Group Corp. plans to announce within days that it will start a mobile digital payments service in Japan by the end of 2018, as billionaire founder Masayoshi Son seeks to expand in the s...
Yoshihide Suga
Japan has no interest in trade deal with just U.S., top government spokesman says
One of Japan's top policymakers has indicated that the government will continue to resist U.S. efforts to create a bilateral free trade agreement between the two nations. "Japan is not g...
Kiyosada Egawa, president of Biotech Japan Corp., presents precooked, ready-to-eat rice products sold by the firm's Philippines subsidiary near Manila in June.
Niigata firm Biotech Japan strives to introduce precooked rice to the Philippines
A local subsidiary of a Japanese company is introducing precooked, ready-to-eat rice products to the Philippine market using its parent firm's unique technology. BiotechJP Corp., based in...

, ,