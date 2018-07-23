Aso asks U.S. to reconsider planned additional auto tariffs

Finance Minister Taro Aso has asked the United States to reconsider its plan to impose additional tariffs on automobile and auto parts imports.

Aso made the request during talks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in Buenos Aires on Sunday, held on the sidelines of a meeting of Group of 20 finance ministers and central bank governors.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is considering additional tariffs on automotive imports, said to be for national security reasons.

Aso is said to have explained the contributions made by auto-related Japanese companies to the U.S. economy through investment and job creation, and insisted that Japanese products do not pose a security threat to the United States.

Over 20 Japanese entities, including Toyota Motor Corp., Nissan Motor Co. and Honda Motor Co., have submitted written opposition to the possible add-on tariffs to the Department of Commerce.

In his talks with Mnuchin, Aso also voiced concern over the impacts Japanese companies may suffer from the United States’ renewed economic sanctions on Iran.

“I hope Japan’s concerns will be eliminated,” Aso told a press conference. He did not comment on the U.S. response over the matter.

Since the United States revived its sanctions on Tehran, Japanese oil wholesale companies have started looking for alternative suppliers of oil to replace crude sourced from the Middle Eastern country.