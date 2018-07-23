Defense chief Itsunori Onodera meets with Saga governor to resume talks on Osprey deployment stalled by Apache crash

The Defense Ministry on Monday resumed Osprey deployment talks with Saga Prefecture following a suspension caused by the crash of a Self-Defense Forces attack chopper there in February.

Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera met with Saga Gov. Yoshinori Yamaguchi to give assurances about the safety of the tilt-rotor transports. The government plans to deploy 17 newly acquired V-22 Ospreys at Saga Airport.

The government hopes the Osprey wing, to be operated by the Ground Self-Defense Force, will help beef up Japan’s ability to defend outlying islands amid China’s increasing maritime assertiveness.

But Tokyo has faced resistance in pushing through the deployment plan since a GSDF AH-64D Apache attack helicopter crashed into a home in Kanzaki, Saga Prefecture, in February. The pilot and co-pilot died and a girl was slightly injured fleeing her home.

With delivery of the U.S.-made Ospreys expected to start around fall from the United States, the government is considering deploying them tentatively at GSDF Camp Kisarazu in Chiba Prefecture because Saga Airport is unlikely to be ready by the time of delivery.

Japan is seeking to beef up its ability to defend remote islands in the southwest as tensions remain high near the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea. China claims the uninhabited islets as Diaoyu and Taiwan claims them as Tiaoyutai.