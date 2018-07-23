Temperature in Japan hits all-time record high 41.1 C in Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture
A woman drinks from a water bottle amid scorching heat in front of JR Shinbashi Station on Monday. | KYODO

Staff Report, Kyodo

The record for the highest-ever recorded temperature in Japan was broken Monday after the mercury hit 41.1 degrees C in Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture, the Meteorological Agency said, as the nation continued to be gripped by a heat wave.

The scorching weather in recent weeks has resulted in the deaths of at least 40 people and sent tens of thousands to hospitals. On Saturday alone, at least 11 people died from suspected heatstroke.

The sizzling weather was also baking the capital, Tokyo, where the temperature hit 40.8 in the western city of Ome, according to the agency. The heat wave has prompted the agency to issue warnings for high temperatures across much of the nation.

