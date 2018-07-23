Former FBI Director Comey urges voters not to ‘rush to the socialist left’
Staff Report, Reuters

WASHINGTON – Former FBI Director James Comey, a longtime Republican who has clashed with U.S. President Donald Trump over the federal Russia probe, has doubled down on his earlier call for Americans to vote for Democrats in November congressional elections.

In a second tweet on the subject, Comey on Sunday wrote that Democrats should be wary of moving further to the political left in reaction to recent moves by Trump and the Republican Party.

“Democrats, please, please don’t lose your minds and rush to the socialist left,” he wrote on Twitter. “This president and his Republican Party are counting on you to do exactly that. America’s great middle wants sensible, balanced, ethical leadership.

The tweet was the second in less than a week by the former FBI chief taking Republicans to task for their alleged failures. Last week, Comey directly appealed to voters to back Democratic candidates in the fall midterm elections.

“This Republican Congress has proven incapable of fulfilling the Founders’ design that ‘Ambition must … counteract ambition.’ All who believe in this country’s values must vote for Democrats this fall. Policy differences don’t matter right now. History has its eyes on us,” Comey wrote in a Twitter post on June 17.

Comey was fired in May 2017 over what the Justice Department said was his handling of the FBI investigation into 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, although Trump himself later linked the firing to the bureau’s Russia probe.

The FBI began an investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election that was taken over after Comey’s firing by the Justice Department-appointed special counsel, Robert Mueller.

Comey has become a sharp critic of Trump since his firing. In testimony before Congress in June last year, he said the new president behaved inappropriately in private meetings where he sought a pledge of personal loyalty. Trump has denied he sought a loyalty pledge from Comey.

