Trump warns Iran of consequences ‘few throughout history have ever suffered before’
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (right) and national security adviser John Bolton attend a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House on June 7. | REUTERS

Reuters

SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA – U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday warned Iranian President Hassan Rouhani not to threaten the United States again, after Rouhani cautioned Trump about pursuing hostile policies against Tehran.

“Never, ever threaten the United States again or you will suffer consequences the likes of which few throughout history have ever suffered before,” Trump said in a Twitter post.

Rouhani on Sunday said “war with Iran is the mother of all wars,” but did not rule out peace between the two countries.

“We are no longer a country that will stand for your demented words of violence & death,” Trump tweeted. “Be cautious!” he added.

Earlier Sunday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo launched a rhetorical assault on Iran’s leaders, comparing them to a “mafia” and promising unspecified backing for Iranians unhappy with their government.

Pompeo, in a California speech to a largely Iranian-American audience, dismissed Rouhani and Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, who negotiated a nuclear deal with the United States and five other countries, as “merely polished front men for the ayatollahs’ international con artistry.”

Trump withdrew in May from the 2015 nuclear accord designed to stop Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

Iran “is run by something that resembles the mafia more than a government,” Pompeo said, citing what he called Iranian leaders’ vast wealth and corruption.

Pompeo’s speech was part of a communications offensive launched by the Trump administration that is meant to foment unrest in Iran and help pressure its government to end its nuclear program and support of militant groups, U.S. officials familiar with the matter said.

The offensive is meant to work in concert with severe economic sanctions that Washington plans to reimpose in the coming months, including on Tehran’s oil exports, its principal revenue generator.

The United States will work with countries that import Iranian oil “to get imports as close to zero as possible” by Nov. 4, Pompeo said.

Publicly, the Trump administration says its policy with Iran is not “regime change,” but to change Tehran’s behavior so it stops nuclear and missile work, support for proxies in the Middle East and backing of militant groups.

“While it is ultimately up to the Iranian people to determine the direction of their country, the United States … will support the long-ignored voice of the Iranian people,” Pompeo said.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (right) and national security adviser John Bolton attend a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House on June 7. | REUTERS U.S. President Donald Trump talks to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the White House on July 18. | REUTERS

