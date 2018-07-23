Xi visits Rwanda in second stop on Africa tour as China looks to expand influence
President Paul Kagame of Rwanda (center) greets President Xi Jinping of China (center, left) after his arrival on a two day state visit in Kigali Sunday, July. President Xi will hold bilateral talks with Kagame. | AP

/

Xi visits Rwanda in second stop on Africa tour as China looks to expand influence

AP

KIGALI – Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived in Rwanda, the second stop in his latest tour of Africa.

President Paul Kagame has welcomed Xi as the first Chinese president to visit the East African country. On Monday Xi is expected to visit a memorial for Rwanda’s 1994 genocide and sign bilateral agreements.

The Chinese leader then moves on to South Africa to participate in a summit of the BRICS emerging economies that starts on Wednesday. Finally, Xi will visit the Indian Ocean island nation of Mauritius.

China is Africa’s largest trading partner, and it also seeks closer military ties. China opened its first military base on the continent last year in the Horn of Africa nation of Djibouti.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (right) and national security adviser John Bolton attend a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House on June 7.
Trump warns Iran of consequences 'few throughout history have ever suffered before'
U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday warned Iranian President Hassan Rouhani not to threaten the United States again, after Rouhani cautioned Trump about pursuing hostile policies against Tehra...
Former FBI Director James Comey arrives at the Irish Film Institute for a public interview in Dublin on June 22.
Former FBI Director Comey urges voters not to 'rush to the socialist left'
Former FBI Director James Comey, a longtime Republican who has clashed with U.S. President Donald Trump over the federal Russia probe, has doubled down on his earlier call for Americans to vote ...
President Donald Trump gestures as he and first lady Melania Trump arrive on a wet tarmac on Sunday in Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, en route to Washington as they return from Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.
'A big hoax': After a week of walkbacks, Trump returns to Russia doubting
Capping a week of drama, back tracking, a double negative and blistering statements from allies about his attitude toward Russian election interference, U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday was ba...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

President Paul Kagame of Rwanda (center) greets President Xi Jinping of China (center, left) after his arrival on a two day state visit in Kigali Sunday, July. President Xi will hold bilateral talks with Kagame. | AP Rwandan military personnel stand before the arrival of the Chinese president and his wife in Kigali Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,