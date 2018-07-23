Memorial service bell rings 17 times for Missouri duck boat sinking victims, including nine from one family
Duck boat accident survivor Tia Coleman breaks down during a news conference at Cox Medical Center Branson Saturday in Branson, Missouri. Coleman lost nine family members in the accident Thursday on Table Rock Lake that left over a dozen people dead. | AP

AP

BRANSON, MISSOURI – The 17 people killed when a tourist boat sank in a Missouri lake were remembered Sunday during a service attended by around 200 people in the tourism community of Branson.

A church bell at Williams Chapel at College of the Ozarks chimed 17 times for those who died Thursday at Table Rock Lake, the Joplin Globe reported.

“Today we honor the 17 lives that were lost,” said Branson Mayor Karen Best. “We honor the 14 survivors. And we honor the many heroes who did everything in their power to save lives.”

The service was held at the college near the site of the accident, which happened as winds approached hurricane strength. The city and college hosted the remembrance for the victims.

Nine of the people who died were part of one Indiana family. Online fundraisers had raised more than $400,000 for their funeral expenses by Sunday afternoon.

Two GoFundMe campaigns are underway for the Coleman family, who lost three generations in the duck boat accident.

GoFundMe spokeswoman Katherine Cichy says it’s verified one campaign that’s raising money. Ingrid Coleman Douglas tells The Indianapolis Star a second campaign is also legitimate.

Others killed were from Missouri, Arkansas and Illinois.

Duck boat accident survivor Tia Coleman breaks down during a news conference at Cox Medical Center Branson Saturday in Branson, Missouri. Coleman lost nine family members in the accident Thursday on Table Rock Lake that left over a dozen people dead. | AP Family members of victims of the Branson duck boat sinking on Table Rock Lake embrace at the end of Sunday's memorial service, at the Williams Memorial Chapel on the campus of the College of the Ozarks near Branson, Missouri, Sunday. | JOHN SLEEZER / THE KANSAS CITY STAR / VIA AP

