Mexico arrests construction overseer of school that collapsed during earthquake, killing 37
Volunteers and rescue workers search for children trapped inside at the collapsed Enrique Rebsamen school where 37 people died in Mexico City last September. Mexican police said Sunday they have arrested the construction supervisor who oversaw work at the elementary school and will charge him with homicide. | AP

MEXICO CITY – Mexican police have arrested the construction supervisor who oversaw work at an elementary school that collapsed in Mexico City during a September earthquake.

The attorney general’s office for Mexico City said Sunday that the supervisor will be charged with homicide.

The 7.1-magnitude earthquake last Sept. 19 killed 37 at the Enrique Rebsamen elementary school.

Reports on a girl purportedly trapped alive in the school’s rubble captivated people worldwide. But authorities later announced that the girl never existed.

Officials have said the owner of the private school built an apartment for herself on top of the school wing that collapsed, which may have played a role in the tragedy.

Mexico has asked Interpol for help to find the owner, Monica Garcia Villegas.

