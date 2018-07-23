Ailing auto CEO Serio Marchionne had multiple roles, no script
FCA Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Chief Executive Officer Sergio Marchionne speaks during a press conference after the FCA Capital Markets Day in Balocco, Italy, June 1. The boss of Fiat Chrysler (FCA) and Ferrari, the Italian-Canadian Sergio Marchionne, whose illness precipitated its departure, is a tough man who has straightened the Fiat group in 14 years to make it an international mastodon. | AFP-JIJI

Ailing auto CEO Serio Marchionne had multiple roles, no script

AP

MILAN, ITALY – Sergio Marchionne’s achievements as one of the automotive world’s most charismatic chief executives include the bold trans-Atlantic merger of Italian carmaker Fiat and U.S. No. 3 Chrysler after he restored both to health.

But Marchionne told analysts during a big presentation last month that his true legacy at Fiat Chrysler Automotive would be the culture of a corporation where “mediocrity is never, ever worth the trip.”

The Italian-Canadian always insisted a replacement would come from the ranks of his hand-picked and tested team, managers who met his exacting standards. Asked if he planned to leave a script behind if he stepped down next year as planned, Marchionne said that wouldn’t be necessary.

“There is no script or instructions. Instructions are institutional and temporary,” he said. “FCA is a culture of leaders.”

Marchionne, 66, was hastily replaced as CEO of Fiat Chrysler on Saturday after the company announced that his health had taken a turn for the worse following shoulder surgery last month in Zurich, Switzerland. Details of the complications and his condition have not been released, but the company said they prevented him from returning to work.

Marchionne was replaced by the head of Jeep and Ram, Mike Manley. The Briton was a key executive on Marchionne’s team, growing the quintessentially American Jeep brand into a global marquee.

Fiat Chairman John Elkann, in a letter to Fiat’s 236,000 employees Sunday, called Marchionne a “true, rare kind of leader” and lauded him as “the best CEO that anyone could ask for and to me personally, a true mentor, partner, close friend.”

Elkann, the 42-year-old heir to the Agnelli family that founded the Italian carmaker Fiat in 1899, remembered Marchionne’s arrival in 2004 at “one of the darkest moments” for the long-struggling company.

“It was his intellect, perseverance and leadership that saved Fiat,” Elkann wrote in the letter. “He taught us to have the courage to challenge the status quo, to break with convention and go beyond the tried and tested.”

The Fiat-Chrysler merger remains the crown jewel in the 14-year Marchionne era, an accomplishment built on a series of daring plays.

In 2005, the trained lawyer who studied philosophy demonstrated his deal-making skill by getting GM to pay $2 billion to sever ties with Fiat as part of a failed cross-border tie-up. The money was pivotal to relaunching the failing carmaker.

Then in 2009, he secured a deal with a then-new U.S. President Barack Obama to take over bankrupt Chrysler without Fiat having to put a penny down in exchange for Fiat’s small car technology.

Other essential corporate moves included the spin-off of the heavy industrial vehicle and truck maker CNH and of the Ferrari supercar maker. Both deals unlocked considerable shareholder value for Agnelli family heirs.

But his ambition to complete another big deal, this one a merger with U.S. carmaker GM, failed.

Marchionne also has been replaced as CEO of Ferrari and chairman of CNH Industrial. He had planned to update the financial community on his 5-year plan for the super sports car maker in September.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

World Bank president Jim Yong Kim gestures as he talks to U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin as International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde walks behind them after the official photo at the G20 Meeting of Finance Ministers in Buenos Aires Saturday.
Steven Mnuchin: Overall U.S. economy not harmed by trade battles but ailing sectors may get help
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Saturday that the overall U.S. economy has not been harmed by the trade battles set off by President Donald Trump's get-tough policies although some indi...
A student practices roulette at the Japan Casino School in Tokyo in June.
Green light for casinos offers jackpot to Japanese companies
Let the competition begin. Now that Japan has enacted a law outlining a road map for casino resorts, foreign operators from Las Vegas Sands Corp. to MGM Resorts International can start to...
Finance Minister Taro Aso (center left) speaks with Christine Lagarde, managing director of the International Monetary Fund (center right), during the G20 finance ministers and central bankers meetings in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Saturday.
G20 finance chiefs share concerns over escalating trade friction
Finance leaders from the Group of 20 major economies shared their concerns Saturday in Buenos Aires over escalating global trade friction stemming from U.S. protectionist measures. Follo...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

FCA Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Chief Executive Officer Sergio Marchionne speaks during a press conference after the FCA Capital Markets Day in Balocco, Italy, June 1. The boss of Fiat Chrysler (FCA) and Ferrari, the Italian-Canadian Sergio Marchionne, whose illness precipitated its departure, is a tough man who has straightened the Fiat group in 14 years to make it an international mastodon. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,