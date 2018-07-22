Nine dead, 28 injured in summer leisure activities across nation

At least nine people died and 28 were injured Sunday while engaging in leisure activities at sea, on mountains and other locations across Japan, according to a Kyodo News tally.

With hot, sunny weather across much of the country, many people engaged in outdoor recreation and crowds swamped amusement facilities as summer vacations started for many schools from this weekend.

Among fatal accidents, a 16-year-old Brazilian high school student drowned at a beach in Takahama, Fukui Prefecture. In Yamanashi Prefecture, a hiker believed to be a 70-year-old man from Tokyo, was found collapsed on a mountain trail and later confirmed dead while he was being transported to hospital.

Scorching heat continued to grip wide areas of the country with the temperature reaching 39 C in some cities in central Japan. Central Tokyo recorded the highest temperature this year of 35.6 C on Sunday, according to the Meteorological Agency.