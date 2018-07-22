Gunmen shoot 11 taxi drivers dead in South Africa ambush

Reuters

JOHANNESBURG – Gunmen shot dead 11 taxi drivers returning to Johannesburg from the funeral of a colleague in Kwa-Zulu Natal on Saturday, a police spokesman said Sunday.

The drivers, who were members of the Gauteng taxi association, were in a minibus driving along the R74 when unknown gunmen launched an ambush and opened fire.

“There was a shooting at about 8 p.m. last night. The vehicle was ambushed. There were 11 fatalities and four were seriously injured and are in hospital,” Kwa-Zulu Natal spokesman Jay Naicker said.

“We understand they were from the Gauteng taxi association. There has been a lot of taxi violence in the area but we are still investigating who the perpetrators were.”

Minibus taxis are the most popular form of transport in South Africa and violence is common by rival groups vying for dominance on profitable routes.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Kabul residents walk past a banner showing the image of exiled Afghan Vice President Abdul Rashid Dostum ahead of his arrival to Kabul on Sunday. Dostum returned to Kabul on Sunday, more than a year after fleeing the country during an investigation into the rape and torture of a political rival.
Blast, casualties reported near Kabul airport following return of Vice President Dostum
An explosion near Kabul's international airport on Sunday injured several people, officials said, shortly after Afghan Vice President Abdul Rashid Dostum returned to the country after more than ...
Boris Johnson
Poll finds many Britons reject May's Brexit strategy; some turn to Boris Johnson, far-right
Prime Minister Theresa May's plans to leave the European Union are overwhelmingly opposed by the British public and more than a third of voters would support a new right-wing political party com...
The skeletons of several mummies are seen at the site of the newly discovered giant black sarcophagus in Alexandria, Egypt, on Thursday.
Thousands sign online petition to 'let people drink' reddish liquid found in 2,000-year-old Egypt...
Ancient elixir, skeletal soup — or something less insidious — thousands of people have signed an online petition to "let people drink" a reddish liquid discovered in a 2,000-year-old sarcophagus un...

, ,