Tokyo Games organizers introduce mascots Miraitowa and Someity to the world
Organizing committee President Yoshiro Mori (third from left) and Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike (right) announce the names of the Tokyo Games' mascots, Miraitowa and Someity, during their debut event in Tokyo on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

Tokyo Games organizers introduce mascots Miraitowa and Someity to the world

AFP-JIJI

Organizers of the Tokyo Games formally introduced their doe-eyed mascots to the world Sunday, christening them with superhero names that could provide a tongue-twisting challenge to some.

The blue-checked Olympic mascot was dubbed “Miraitowa” — combining the Japanese words for future and eternity — organizers said at an event in Tokyo.

It expresses hope for an eternally bright future, according to officials.

Its pink-checked Paralympic partner is called “Someity” — borrowing from the word for a variety of Japan’s iconic cherry trees and a play on “so mighty”.

The characters are said to combine tradition and innovation, organizers said.

The pointy-eared mascots bestowed with “special powers” were unveiled in February this year after being chosen by schoolchildren from a shortlist of three across mascot-mad Japan.

Miraitowa has a “strong sense of justice and is very athletic,” according to Olympic officials, adding that it also possesses magical powers that enable it “to move anywhere instantaneously”.

Someity is said to be “usually calm” but “gets very powerful when needed,” organizers noted cryptically.

Mascots are popular in the country, where there are thousands representing everything from small communities to prisons.

Known as yuru-kyara (laid-back characters), mascots can also be major money-spinners.

Tokyo organizers will hope their 2020 mascots can replicate the success of Soohorang, the Pyeongchang Olympics’ cuddly stuffed tiger.

At their unveiling in February, social media reaction was mixed with some posters complaining they wanted something “more round” and more “huggable.”

The Tokyo Olympics begin July 24, 2020.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
Japan's mayors to set up contact list to improve communication during large-scale disasters
As western Japan recovers from the deadly rains earlier this month, the Japan Association of City Mayors plans to compile a contact list so members can communicate directly in the event of major...
People line up at a dragon fruit stand in a farmer's market in downtown Taipei on Saturday. Proceeds from fruit sales will be sent to flood and landslide victims in western Japan.
Taiwan fruit farmer raises funds for Japan flood victims
A Taiwanese farmer held a two-day dragon fruit sale in Taipei over the weekend to raise money for victims of the floods and landslide in western Japan. Lin Ting-tsai, 65, said he harveste...
Princess Mako, the eldest granddaughter of Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko, and Sao Paulo Gov. Marcio Franca take part in the 21st Japan Festival in Sao Paulo Saturday. The Princess arrived in the country for ceremonies to mark the 110th anniversary of the first waves of Japanese immigration to Brazil.
Princess Mako joins ceremony in Brazil to mark 110th anniversary of Japanese emigration
About 4,000 people, including Princess Mako, attended a ceremony in Sao Paulo on Saturday to mark the 110th anniversary of the arrival of Brazil's first Japanese immigrants. In a speech, ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Organizing committee President Yoshiro Mori (third from left) and Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike (right) announce the names of the Tokyo Games' mascots, Miraitowa and Someity, during their debut event in Tokyo on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,