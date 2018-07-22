Tightrope walker stuns Parisians with netless Montmartre performance
Tatian-Mosio Bongonga advances on a tightrope as she scales the Monmartre hill towards the Sacre Coeur Basilica in Paris on Saturday. | REUTERS

PARIS

Reuters

French tightrope artist Tatiana-Mosio Bongonga impressed hundreds of Parisians on Saturday with a performance that featured a walk on a rope suspended 35 meters (115 feet) above the ground in the city’s hilly northern district of Montmartre.

Bongonga, 34, walked on a rope suspended by a crane at the base of the hill’s steps toward the Sacre Coeur basilica without any security equipment, a gesture many in the audience found nerve-racking. A chamber orchestra accompanied her performance.

“It’s very surprising and very dangerous. It really impressed me, actually. I noticed that she was not secured. There was a lot of acrobatics. I had a really good time,” spectator Jennifer Mandelbaum told Reuters.

Acrobats practicing tightrope walking, also called funambulism, maintain their balance by positioning their center of mass directly over their base of support, a rope or a wire.

Bongonga, who prepared for the show for a year, has been practicing tightrope walking since she was 8.

Photos

Tatian-Mosio Bongonga advances on a tightrope as she scales the Monmartre hill towards the Sacre Coeur Basilica in Paris on Saturday. | REUTERS Tatian-Mosio Bongonga stretches before walking a tightrope in Paris on Saturday. | REUTERS Tatian-Mosio Bongonga prepares to walk a tightrope in Paris on Saturday. | REUTERS Tatian-Mosio Bongonga hangs from a tightrope as she pauses while scaling the Monmartre hill in Paris on Saturday. | REUTERS

