At least 11 dead Saturday as heat wave continues to grip Japan

Kyodo, Staff Report

The mercury hit 32 degrees at 7:30 a.m. Sunday in central Tokyo, prompting the Meteorological Agency to issue warnings for high temperatures across much of the nation after at least 11 people died of suspected heatstroke the previous day.

A heat wave that has gripped most of the country for the past week was forecast to continue until at least Thursday, the agency said. Many cities are seeing their highest temperatures ever.

Almost all of the 11 victims were seniors, including two couples in their 70s who were found dead in their homes in Tokyo and Osaka, respectively.

The emergency calls made Saturday included reports that junior high school and high school students had fallen ill while playing sports in Shizuoka and Ibaraki prefectures.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Itsunori Onodera
Japanese defense chief likely to visit India in August
Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera is arranging to visit India in mid-August to discuss expanding joint military exercises, according to Japanese government sources. Onodera and Indian Def...
Image Not Available
Japanese former residents of Russian-controlled isles return to visit ancestors' graves
Japanese former residents of Russian-controlled islands off Hokkaido flew to two of them Sunday to visit their ancestors' graves, in the second such trip negotiated during the decades-long spat ...
People line up at a dragon fruit stand in a farmer's market in downtown Taipei on Saturday. Proceeds from fruit sales will be sent to flood and landslide victims in western Japan.
Taiwanese fruit farmer raises funds for Japanese flood victims
A Taiwanese farmer is holding a two-day sale through Sunday in Taipei of dragon fruits he grows in his hometown, hoping to raise funds for the victims of floods and landslides in western Japan c...

, , , ,