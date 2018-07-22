At least 11 dead Saturday as heat wave continues to grip Japan

The mercury hit 32 degrees at 7:30 a.m. Sunday in central Tokyo, prompting the Meteorological Agency to issue warnings for high temperatures across much of the nation after at least 11 people died of suspected heatstroke the previous day.

A heat wave that has gripped most of the country for the past week was forecast to continue until at least Thursday, the agency said. Many cities are seeing their highest temperatures ever.

Almost all of the 11 victims were seniors, including two couples in their 70s who were found dead in their homes in Tokyo and Osaka, respectively.

The emergency calls made Saturday included reports that junior high school and high school students had fallen ill while playing sports in Shizuoka and Ibaraki prefectures.