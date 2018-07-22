Japan mayors to create contact list to improve communication during large-scale disasters

As the western part of the country recovers from flooding and mudslides caused by torrential rain, the Japan Association of City Mayors is planning to create a contact list so its members can communicate directly in the event of large-scale disasters.

The move is part of the association’s effort to foster cooperation among municipalities when disasters occur.

The list of official mobile phone numbers will cover all of the association’s 814 member mayors, including those of Tokyo’s 23 wards.

The association will also set up a special committee of some 70 members to discuss ways to provide personnel support and relief supplies to affected areas as well as other disaster response measures.

During the recent torrential rain that hit western Japan, the association created an online bulletin board to collect information about the needs of affected municipalities in a comprehensive way.