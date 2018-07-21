Japan mulls use of cruise ship as shelter for west Japan evacuees

Kyodo

The government is considering using a cruise ship as a shelter for people displaced by the rain disaster in western Japan, a source close to the matter said Saturday.

The government has asked a company in Chiba Prefecture that owns the 23,235-ton cruise ship Mira 1 to bring it to a port early next month in the devastated city of Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. It was one of the areas most heavily damaged by weather disaster, which has left over 200 people dead.

The ship, docked in Hiroshima Prefecture, is capable of lodging up to 800 people. It was retired from service in 2013.

As of Friday, there were still about 4,500 people living in school gymnasiums and other shelters because floods and landslides destroyed or damaged more than 38,000 homes across the region, according to the internal affairs ministry.

In addition to food, water and hygiene issues, the heat wave has been become a major source of concern for the evacuees.

