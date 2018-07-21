Foreign supermarkets struggle to make a profit in Japan

Some of the major foreign supermarket chains that entered Japan around 2000 offering low prices made possible through bulk purchases have exited the country.

Carrefour SA of France and Tesco PLC of Britain pulled the plug on their supermarkets in 2005 and 2013, respectively.

Even the world’s largest retailer, Walmart Inc. of the United States, is considering selling Seiyu GK, a chain of over 300 stores, informed sources said. Walmart acquired a stake in Seiyu in 2002 to introduce its “Every Day Low Price” strategy to Japan. It thought success here would be needed to become a global retailer.

But Japan’s population is declining, posing a major hurdle to all retailers. In addition, Japan’s consumers are said to be picky about quality. They buy “items that are worth more than their prices,” a senior official at a major Japanese retailer said.

But Costco Wholesale Corp. of the United States and Metro AG of Germany, which launched their Japan operations around 2000, are surviving. They are competing in areas outside pricing.

Costco runs 26 stores in Japan and sells a variety of large items often seen in the U.S. Many customers share items with friends after buying them. “It’s fun to visit” a Costco, a Tokyo housewife said.

Metro runs 10 stores in Tokyo and neighboring prefectures, targeting restaurants and other professionals.

Major Japanese retailer Aeon Co. has bought stores vacated by Carrefour and Tesco, but Walmart is expected to face difficulty finding a buyer for Seiyu amid a challenging environment for supermarkets.