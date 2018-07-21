Russian authorities close museum on Soviet gulags

A museum dedicated to the Soviet gulags has been forced to close, its director said Friday, the latest case of Russian authorities putting pressure on those researching the Soviet-era camps.

“We no longer have access to the museum, and yesterday there was an attempt to seize the exhibits, probably at the request of the town hall,” said Nikolai Arakcheyev, director of the institute in Yoshkar-Ola, the capital of the Mari El Republic about 640 km (400 miles) east of Moscow.

A source in the regional Culture Ministry said the building had been closed because it was in a state of disrepair and was “a danger to visitors.”

The ministry was not immediately able to provide a comment on the record.

The director of the museum rejected the idea that the building was dangerous. He said only the roof needs repairs.

Arakcheyev, a former soldier, worked for several years in the local branch of the NGO Memorial, which specializes in human rights and Soviet-era repression.

For decades he has been trying to find and catalog the remains of victims of Stalinist repressions in nearby forests, where they were shot in the hundreds.

Arakcheyev said his activities angered local authorities. “They want to destroy the museum, which is a source of historical truth and freedom,” he said.

This month, Yuri Dmitriyev, a respected Russian historian who has also researched Stalin-era mass graves, was charged with sexual assault following an earlier acquittal on similar charges. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

In June, a Russian researcher said he had discovered Moscow ordered the destruction of prison records, including some relating to the Soviet gulags, after he submitted a request for archive material.

Under President Vladimir Putin, a former spy, Russian authorities have moved to downplay the horrors of Soviet imprisonment of millions, including political dissidents in prison camps.