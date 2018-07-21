Toyota founder inducted into Automotive Hall of Fame

Toyota Motor Corp. founder Kiichiro Toyoda has been inducted into the Automotive Hall of Fame in the United States, the top Japanese automaker has said.

Kiichiro’s vision and entrepreneurial spirit at the time of the founding of the company were rated highly, the carmaker said Friday following his induction.

He is the third person from Toyota to receive the honor after the late former President Eiji Toyoda and Shoichiro Toyoda, currently the firm’s honorary chairman.

The award ceremony, held Thursday in Detroit, was attended by Toyota officials including Chairman Takeshi Uchiyamada.

“As a successor and his grandson, I am very grateful and proud,” President Akio Toyoda said in a statement.

Kiichiro was the eldest son of Sakichi Toyoda, who invented a type of automatic loom in 1894. The younger Toyoda set up an automobile department in 1933 at Toyoda Automatic Loom Works Ltd., now known as Toyota Industries Corp.

Kiichiro produced his first prototype vehicle in 1935 and two years later he established Toyota Motor Co., now Toyota Motor Corp. He died in 1952 at age 57.