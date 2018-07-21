Cultural body recommends three be awarded living national treasure status

JIJI

The Council for Cultural Affairs has recommended three people be designated as living national treasures.

They are Edo komon kimono fabric dyer Yasumasa Komiya, 62, Noh drum performer Takashi Kakihara, 77, and chinkin gold-inlay lacquerware artisan Kazuo Yamagishi, 64.

The council made the recommendation Friday to Yoshimasa Hayashi, the education and cultural affairs minister. The number of people with the status, granted to preservers of important intangible cultural properties, will increase to 113 if the three are confirmed.

Komiya’s father and grandfather also were awarded the status in the field of Edo komon, hand-dyed fine patters on kimono. The family will be the first to see the status given to three consecutive generations.

Komiya studied under his late father, Yasutaka, inheriting the dyeing techniques passed down from his late grandfather, Sadakichi.

He is highly rated for his sophisticated skills for dyeing intricate patterns, drawing 40 stripes or more in a width of about 3 cm on the fabric.

