Over 20 Japanese companies and organizations oppose U.S. auto tariffs

Over 20 Japanese companies and organizations have expressed opposition to possible additional U.S. tariffs on automobile and auto parts imports.

Among them are automakers Toyota Motor Corp., Nissan Motor Co. and Honda Motor Co., in addition to electronics producers such as Hitachi Ltd. and Mitsubishi Electric Corp., it was learned Friday.

Their action reflected intensifying concerns across various domestic industries over the U.S. protectionist move that could be taken as the auto industry begins to shift its focus to electrified vehicles.

The groups submitted their opinions to the U.S. Department of Commerce as part of the public comment procedure.

More than 2,000 opinions were gathered from around the world. From Japan, at least nine organizations, including the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren), and 12 companies expressed opposition. The government has also expressed its opposition to the tariffs.

Nissan, noting the research and development it is conducting in the U.S. on autonomous driving, said that extra tariffs will jeopardize not only employment and growth but also innovation.

If the introduction of advanced technology is hindered, the competitiveness of the U.S. auto industry will weaken as a result, the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association warned.

At a public hearing held by the Commerce Department on Thursday, governments of various nations and U.S. industry groups voiced their opposition.

Also Friday, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that Japan will seek to avoid becoming the target of any steep automobile tariffs being considered by the United States.

Economists say the tariffs, which the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is considering on “national security” grounds, would deal a blow to Japan’s export-driven economy.

“Japanese exports of automobiles and automobile parts have never posed a threat to U.S. security, and never will,” Abe said at a news conference.

Highlighting the fact that the majority of Japanese vehicles sold in the United States are manufactured in the country, Abe stressed that the Japanese auto industry is creating “high-quality jobs” and making “great contributions” to the U.S. economy.

“Exchanges of trade restrictions benefit no one. We will continue to explain this to the United States,” he said.