Share of working moms in Japan tops 70% for first time

The proportion of working mothers stood at a record-high of 70.8 percent in 2017, exceeding 70 percent for the first time, a survey by the labor ministry has shown.

The figure was up 3.6 percentage points from 2016, the ministry’s comprehensive survey of living conditions showed Friday.

The result has highlighted the need to support mothers who are working while raising their children.

The ministry noted that a growing number of companies have adopted child care leave and shorter working hours, changes that have factored into the increasing number of working moms.

Of the working mothers, 24.7 percent were regular workers, 37 percent were nonregular workers and 9.1 percent were in other working situations, including those working part-time jobs and as company executives.

According to the survey, 23.3 percent of all households in the country include children, around half of the 46.2 percent figure recorded in 1986.

Average household income in 2016 rose 2.7 percent from the year before to ¥5,602,000, growing for the third consecutive year.

Median income stood at ¥4.42 million, with 61.5 percent of all households earning less than average.

Meanwhile, 55.8 percent of people said that they were leading a hard life in 2017, down for the third year in a row.

The survey was conducted in June and July last year. The results were based on answers collected from 46,399 households for questions on household composition and from 6,541 households for sections of the survey on income and other subjects.