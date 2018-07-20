Despite brief rally, Tokyo stocks fall on profit-taking

Stocks lost further ground on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Friday, hit by profit-taking after a brief rally.

The 225-issue Nikkei average lost 66.80 points, or 0.29 percent, to end at 22,697.88. It fell 29.51 points Thursday.

The Topix index of all first-section issues closed down 4.61 points, or 0.26 percent, at 1,744.98, after shedding 1.62 points the previous day.

The Tokyo market opened slightly weaker, following Wall Street’s retreat Thursday. But stocks soon wiped out the losses thanks to purchases on dips, briefly pushing up the Nikkei average over 100 points.

The key market indexes, however, sank into negative territory again in midmorning trading due to selling to lock in profits, with investor sentiment battered by the yuan’s drop and falls in Shanghai stocks, market sources said.

They stayed deep in negative territory before recouping some losses toward the close due to buybacks, according to the sources.

“Selling to cash in gains took the upper hand” following the yen’s strengthening against the dollar, said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities Co.

The firmer yen came after U.S. President Donald Trump expressed displeasure with a strong dollar in a U.S. television interview Thursday, brokers said.

An official of a midsize securities firm pointed out that the stock market was pressured by futures-led selling inspired by the yen’s strength.

Yoshihiko Tabei, chief analyst at Naito Securities Co., said that short covering ahead of the weekend helped the market trim losses before the close.

Falling issues overwhelmed rising ones 1,342 to 672 in the TSE’s first section, while 89 issues were unchanged.

Volume rose slightly to 1.26 billion shares from 1.20 billion Thursday.

Renewable energy developer Renova shot up 12.95 percent following a newspaper report Friday that the use of such sustainable energy is expected to spread in Japan.

Other major winners included clothing retailer Fast Retailing and mobile phone carrier SoftBank Group.

By contrast, semiconductor-related Tokyo Electron, Sumco and Advantest were downbeat.

Also on the minus side were advertising agency Dentsu and industrial robot producer Fanuc.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key September contract on the Nikkei average fell 70 points to 22,720.