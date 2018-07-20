/ |

Dollar softens to around ¥112.40 in Tokyo after Trump expresses concern about currency’s strength

The dollar was weaker around ¥112.40 in Tokyo trading late Friday, affected by U.S. President Donald Trump’s comments Thursday showing concern about the dollar’s strength.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥112.44-44, down from ¥112.96-97 at the same time Thursday. The euro was at $1.1640-1641, up from $1.607-1608, and at ¥130.89-89, down from ¥131.13-14.

In early trading, the dollar moved around ¥112.40 in an extension of its weakness seen in overnight trading overseas, where the greenback met with heavy selling after Trump expressed displeasure over a strong dollar in a U.S. television interview.

The U.S. currency rose to around ¥112.60 in midmorning trading, supported by real demand-backed purchases for settlement purposes, traders said.

After the benchmark 225-issue Nikkei stock average sank into negative territory later in the morning following the yuan’s drop against the dollar, the U.S. currency traded around ¥112.20-30 in afternoon trading.

In late hours, the dollar firmed above ¥112.40 thanks to buybacks, traders said.

The dollar attracted repurchases versus the yen as market players were paying attention to its previous day’s low of around ¥112.05 marked in overseas trading, an official of a foreign-exchange brokerage firm said.

“The dollar’s topside is expected to be limited against the yen if the yuan falls further” and risk-averse sentiment strengthens, the official added.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Despite brief rally, Tokyo stocks fall on profit-taking
Stocks lost further ground on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Friday, hit by profit-taking after a brief rally. The 225-issue Nikkei average lost 66.80 points, or 0.29 percent, to end at 22,...
Image Not Available
Toyota to cease production at Shizuoka plant over next few years
Toyota Motor Corp. announced Friday it will cease production at a plant operated by one of its subsidiaries in Shizuoka Prefecture by 2020 at the earliest, moving its operations to a factory in ...
Shoppers cross a street in the Shinjuku district in Tokyo on Thursday, in intense summer heat. A heat wave this year has brought unprecedented scorching temperatures across many parts of Japan.
In Tokyo, inventors showcase new creations that offer relief from sweltering heat
A jacket with built-in fans, a road coating that reins in heat, and factory mist sprayers were on offer at a three-day trade fair in Tokyo that wrapped up Friday as the capital struggles with re...

, , ,