After fatal attack, Japan to ban carrying knives onto trains

The transport ministry said Friday that passengers will be prohibited from carrying unpacked knives onto trains as part of new security measures following a recent fatal stabbing rampage on a bullet train.

Under the new measures, station staff and conductors will be able to forcibly evict passengers found carrying knives on all trains.

The measures will not require baggage screening, as that process would necessitate extra space and hamper smooth boarding, the ministry said, raising the question of how effective the rules will be.

“We will implement measures to enhance (security) ahead of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics” in 2020, said Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Minister Keiichi Ishii at a news conference.

Railway operators proposed to the ministry introducing protective shields, stab-proof vests and tear gas spray for staff as new steps. They are also considering using smartphones and tablet devices to share security camera images inside trains.

The ministry has been considering measures to strengthen security after the stabbing incident on June 9, in which a man in his 20s went on the rampage aboard a Nozomi bullet train traveling between Tokyo and Shin-Osaka stations. On that occasion, a 38-year-old man died and two women in their 20s sustained injuries.

The incident, which followed an elderly man’s self-immolation on a bullet train in 2017 that also killed another passenger, revived debate on how to balance passenger convenience with safety.

Since the incident last month, bullet train operators have increased the number of security guards and patrols in train cars. They will also provide training for their crew members and office staff on how to respond to emergency situations.