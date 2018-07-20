/

Toyota to cease production at Shizuoka plant over next few years

Kyodo

NAGOYA – Toyota Motor Corp. announced Friday it will cease production at a plant operated by one of its subsidiaries in Shizuoka Prefecture by 2020 at the earliest, moving its operations to a factory in northeastern Japan to improve efficiency and competitiveness.

In Toyota’s first reorganization of domestic passenger car assembly operations since 2011, Toyota Motor East Japan Inc. will start transferring around 1,100 employees from its Higashi-Fuji plant to plants in Miyagi and Iwate prefectures from the fall.

Among the models manufactured in Shizuoka, Toyota Motor East Japan will be moving production of the Porte compact car and JPN Taxi minivan to the Miyagi Ohira plant and the Iwate plant.

It will also consider moving production of its Century luxury sedans to another factory in Aichi Prefecture. Estimated output at the Higashi-Fuji plant is 50,000 units a year.

“We have improved production efficiency to a level where we can achieve planned annual output at the two plants in the northeast,” a Toyota Motor East Japan official said. It has yet to determine what the Higashi-Fuji plant will be used for once its operations are moved elsewhere.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Shoppers cross a street in the Shinjuku district in Tokyo on Thursday, in intense summer heat. A heat wave this year has brought unprecedented scorching temperatures across many parts of Japan.
In Tokyo, inventors showcase new creations that offer relief from sweltering heat
A jacket with built-in fans, a road coating that reins in heat, and factory mist sprayers were on offer at a three-day trade fair in Tokyo that wrapped up Friday as the capital struggles with re...
Image Not Available
Otsuka Pharmaceutical launches Oronamin C drink in Indonesia
Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. has launched its popular vitamin drink Oronamin C in Indonesia to cash in on growing demand from health-conscious consumers in Southeast Asia's most populous country. P...
Image Not Available
Hong Kong to relax four-prefecture ban on some Japanese food imports
The Hong Kong government announced Friday it is relaxing a seven-year-old ban on food imports from four Japanese prefectures that was imposed in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear crisis, accor...

,