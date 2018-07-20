U.K. chief whip faces calls to quit as lawmakers accuse May’s government of breach of trust in pivotal vote

Theresa May’s most senior political enforcer is facing calls to quit after he was accused of cheating to win a crucial Brexit vote in Parliament.

Government Chief Whip Julian Smith told some Tory lawmakers to break an arrangement with rival parties known as pairs, under which members of Parliament are designated not to vote when an opposite number is too ill to vote, or otherwise unavoidably absent, according to a Conservative official who asked not to be identified.

Nearly all of them ignored the instruction, but Conservative Chairman Brandon Lewis followed it and voted with the government in two knife-edge votes on Tuesday evening, one of which the government lost.

What Smith didn’t realize, according to the party official, was that the lawmaker Lewis had been paired with was Liberal Democrat Jo Swinson, who was away because she had just given birth to her second son, Gabriel, on June 29. The Tories had promised, following complaints about heavily pregnant women being forced to vote, that new mothers would be given pairs.

Smith’s behavior outraged lawmakers on all sides. “I refuse to be tarnished by this behavior so will not stand by and say nothing,” Conservative Heidi Allen tweeted late Thursday. “Integrity and honesty are fundamental to our democracy. Anything less is unacceptable.”

Peter Bone, a pro-Brexit Tory, said he was “very concerned” to hear that the convention was broken. Anna Soubry, an anti-Brexit Tory, said “those responsible must resign.”

Both Lewis and Smith have apologized for what they called a “mistake,” while May herself said on Wednesday that it was “done in error” and was unacceptable.

The Conservative official denied there was a contradiction between May’s comment and Smith having instructed Tories to break their pairs. The prime minister still has faith in Smith, her spokesman, Alison Donnelly, told reporters Thursday.

Others were unconvinced. Speaking on condition of anonymity — because government officials conventionally share responsibility — one minister told reporters there must be honor and trust in pairing. Another agreed Smith had to go.

Parliamentary transcripts show Lewis took part in the two tight votes at 6:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, while honoring the pairing agreement in much less contentious votes on the same piece of legislation at 6:01 p.m. and 7 p.m.