North Korean economy declined at sharpest rate in 20 years in 2017: Bank of Korea
A gas station attendant fills up a taxi in Pyongyang in this file photo. | AFP-JIJI

North Korean economy declined at sharpest rate in 20 years in 2017: Bank of Korea

Reuters

SEOUL – North Korea’s economy contracted at the sharpest rate in two decades in 2017, South Korea’s central bank estimated on Friday, in a clear sign that international sanctions imposed to stop Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programs have hit growth hard.

Gross domestic product in North Korea last year contracted 3.5 percent from the previous year, marking the biggest contraction since a 6.5 percent drop in 1997 when the isolated nation was going through a devastating famine, the Bank of Korea said.

Industrial production, which accounts for about a third of the nation’s total output, dropped by 8.5 percent and also marked the steepest decline since 1997 as factory production collapsed due to restrictions of flows of oil and other energy resources into the country. Output from agriculture and construction industries also fell by 1.3 percent and 4.4 percent, respectively.

“The sanctions were stronger in 2017 than they were in 2016,” Shin Seung-cheol, head of the BOK’s National Accounts Coordination Team, said.

“External trade volume fell significantly with the exports ban on coal, steel, fisheries and textile products. It’s difficult to put exact numbers on those but (the export bans) crashed industrial production,” Shin said.

The steep economic downturn comes as analysts highlight the need for the isolated country to shift toward economic development, moves that were announced by leader Kim Jong Un in April.

Kim vowed to switch the focus from the development of North Korea’s nuclear arsenal to emulating China’s “socialist economic construction” before he held an unprecedented summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in Singapore in June.

North Korea’s coal-intensive industries and manufacturing sectors have suffered as the U.N. Security Council ratcheted up sanctions in response to years of nuclear tests by Pyongyang.

China, its biggest trading partner, enforced sanctions strictly in the second half of 2017, hurting North Korea’s manufacturing sector.

The BOK uses figures compiled by the government and spy agencies to make its economic estimates. The bank’s survey includes monitoring of the size of rice paddy crops in border areas, traffic surveillance and interviews with defectors. North Korea does not publish economic data.

North Korea’s gross national income per capita stands at 1.46 million won ($1,280), making it about 4.4 percent the size of South Korea’s, the BOK said.

Overall exports from North Korea dropped 37.2 percent in 2017, marking the biggest fall since a 38.5 percent decline in 1998, the BOK said on Friday, citing data from the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Shift operators work in a main control room of the third unit at Ukraine's Yuzhnoukrainska Nuclear Power Plant on Thursday.
Ukrainian nuclear reactor now using all non-Russian fuel for the first time
Ukrainian authorities said on Thursday that the first unit of a nuclear power plant was fully loaded with fuel from Westinghouse Electric Co. as Kiev seeks to break its dependence on Russian energy...
Kazutoshi Aikawa (left), deputy chief of mission at the Japanese Embassy in Washington, speaks during a U.S. Commerce Department hearing in Washington on Thursday.
Japan, EU, Canada and industry groups oppose proposed U.S. duties on imported cars
Japan, the European Union and Canada on Thursday expressed opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal of additional tariffs of up to 25 percent on imported cars and parts, insisting that ...
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg makes the keynote address at F8, Facebook's developer conference in San Jose, California, May 1. Remarks from Zuckerberg have sparked criticism from groups such as the Anti-Defamation League. Zuckerberg, who is Jewish, told Recode's Kara Swisher in an interview that although he finds Holocaust denial "deeply offensive," such content should not be banned from Facebook.
Policing content: Zuckerberg's Holocaust denier remark puts Facebook on the spot
Denying the Holocaust happened is probably OK on Facebook. Calling for a mob to kill Jews is not. Mark Zuckerberg's awkward and eyebrow-raising attempt this week to explain where Facebook draws ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A gas station attendant fills up a taxi in Pyongyang in this file photo. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,