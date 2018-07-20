Archaeologists disappointed as Alexander the Great fails to turn up in massive Egyptian sarcophagus
Supreme Council of Antiquities chief Mostafa Wazir inspects the site of the newly discovered giant black sarcophagus in the Sidi Gaber district of Alexandria, Egypt, on Thursday. | REUTERS

/

Archaeologists disappointed as Alexander the Great fails to turn up in massive Egyptian sarcophagus

Reuters

ALEXANDRIA, EGYPT – Egyptian archaeologists on Thursday dashed local hopes that a newly discovered ancient sarcophagus might contain the remains of Alexander the Great, finding instead the mummies of what appeared to be a family of three.

Workmen inadvertently unearthed the approximately 2,000-year-old black granite sealed sarcophagus this month during the construction of an apartment building in the historic Mediterranean port city of Alexandria.

The 30-ton coffin is the largest yet found in Alexandria, prompting a swirl of theories in local and international media that it may be the resting place of the ancient Greek ruler who in 331 B.C. founded the city that still bears his name.

Egypt’s antiquities ministry had vigorously dismissed the chances of finding Alexander’s remains inside the sarcophagus and on Thursday its skepticism was vindicated.

“We found the bones of three people, in what looks like a family burial. … Unfortunately, the mummies inside were not in the best condition and only the bones remain,” Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, told reporters at the site.

Waziri said some of the remains had disintegrated because sewage water from a nearby building had leaked into the sarcophagus through a small crack in one of the sides.

The location of the remains of Alexander the Great, who died in 323 B.C. in Babylon, remains a mystery.

The sarcophagus in Alexandria is the latest of a series of interesting archaeological finds this year in Egypt that include a 4,400-year-old tomb in Giza and an ancient necropolis in Minya, south of Cairo.

The unmarked tomb in Alexandria did not likely belong to any other notable ruler in the Ptolemaic period (332 to 30 B.C.) associated with Alexander the Great, or the subsequent Roman era, Waziri said.

The prospect of opening the long-sealed sarcophagus had stirred fears in Egyptian media that it could unleash a 1,000-year curse.

“We’ve opened it and, thank God, the world has not fallen into darkness, said Waziri.

“I was the first to put my whole head inside the sarcophagus … and here I stand before you. … I am fine.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Lava erupts from Mount Kilauea's last remaining active fissure in the Leilani Estates neighborhood near Pahoa, Hawaii, on July 14.
As Hawaii's Kilauea volcano continues to erupt, local businesses want lava viewing sites to be es...
Stunning images of Hawaii's erupting Kilauea volcano have captivated people around the world. But ironically it is nearly impossible for residents and visitors on the ground to see the lava — a fac...
A man snorkels in the "Coral Gardens" on June 11 near Lady Elliot Island on the Great Barrier Reef, northeast of the town of Bundaberg in Queensland, Australia.
Deep reefs won't be 'twilight zone' refuge for fish and coral, dive team warns in study
Deep coral reefs in a "twilight zone" in the oceans differ sharply from those near the surface, dimming hopes they can be a refuge for marine life fleeing such threats as climate change and polluti...
Omir Bekali looks at a computer to trace the location of the Chinese internment camp where he was held, during an interview in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on March 30, 2018. Since 2016, Chinese authorities in the heavily Muslim region of Xinjiang have ensnared tens, possibly hundreds of thousands of Muslim Chinese, and even foreign citizens, in mass internment camps. The program aims to rewire detainees' thinking and reshape their identities. Chinese officials say ideological changes are needed to fight Islamic extremism.
China's 're-education centers' draw attention in Kazakhstan trial of former worker at Xinjiang camp
Secretive "re-education centers" allegedly holding hundreds of thousands of people in a Muslim-majority region in western China are the focus of an explosive court case in Kazakhstan, testing th...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Supreme Council of Antiquities chief Mostafa Wazir inspects the site of the newly discovered giant black sarcophagus in the Sidi Gaber district of Alexandria, Egypt, on Thursday. | REUTERS

, , ,