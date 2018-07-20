U.S. proposes rollback of endangered species protections, alarming environmentalists
This 2016 photo provided by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, from a remote camera set by biologist Chris Stermer, shows a wolverine in the Tahoe National Forest near Truckee, California. Changes proposed by the Trump administration to the U.S. government's endangered species program would end automatic protections for species listed as threatened, which advocates say could harm the wolverine. | CHRIS STERMER / CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE / VIA AP

/

U.S. proposes rollback of endangered species protections, alarming environmentalists

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON – The U.S. administration of President Donald Trump on Thursday proposed sweeping changes to the 45-year-old Endangered Species Act that would roll back protections for threatened animals, sparking alarm by environmentalists.

The 1973 federal law is considered the gold standard for global environmental protection, and is credited with saving dozens of key species from extinction since 1973, including bald eagles, manatees, humpback whales and American alligators.

One proposed change, announced by the Interior and Commerce departments, would remove a sentence that aims to separate economic impacts from decisions about animal protection.

Other provisions would vary protections for animals on a case-by-case basis.

Meanwhile, another suggested change would remove a clause that automatically conveys the same protections to threatened species as endangered species.

“This change will not affect the protections for species currently listed as threatened, but will ensure that species listed as threatened in the future receive the protections tailored to the species’ individual conservation needs,” said the Fish and Wildlife Service in a statement.

Endangered species are currently defined as “in danger of extinction throughout all or a significant portion of its range,” while threatened species are likely to become in danger of extinction within the “foreseeable future.”

The proposals are now open for a 60-day public comment period, and may become law by year’s end.

Environmental advocates said they vigorously oppose the proposed changes, describing them as attempts to strip a decades-long tradition.

“The regulatory changes proposed today are a transparent effort to weaken the Endangered Species Act by simply putting up roadblocks in front of effective management and creating unnecessary bureaucracy, with the final result putting threatened species in more peril,” said Wildlife Conservation Society executive vice president John Calvelli.

“We are concerned that the proposed changes will enable other considerations to influence decisions. We cannot condone the dilution of the role of science.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington July 13. Rosenstein is defending the prosecution of foreign agents who may never see the inside of a U.S. courtroom. He says the prosecutions of agents involved in efforts to sow dissent in the U.S. political system or in cyberattacks serves as a deterrent even when they are beyond the reach of U.S. authorities.
Rod Rosenstein cites growing cyberthreat by foreign adversaries against U.S. elections
The threat of foreign adversaries such as Russia trying to influence U.S. politicians, campaigns and the public "continues to grow," with elections presenting an especially attractive target, Deput...
U.S. President Donald Trump (left) and Russian President Vladimir Putin arrive for a news conference at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki Monday. Trump has asked national security adviser John Bolton to invite Putin to Washington in the fall. That's the latest update Thursday from White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders following Trump's meeting with Putin earlier this week in Finland.
Round 2: Trump invites Putin to come in fall as White House damage control over Helsinki summit c...
Unbowed by swirling criticism of his summit encounter with Vladimir Putin, President Donald Trump swiftly invited the Russian leader to the White House this fall for a second get-together. Cleanup ...
Ryan Bounds pauses as he testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on his nomination to be a U.S. Circuit Court judge for the Ninth Circuit, on Capitol Hill in Washington May 9.
Mitch McConnell pulls Trump judicial pick minutes before vote as doubts cast over candidate's views
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday abruptly withdrew one of President Donald Trump's appellate court nominees when it became apparent he did not have enough support to pass. The ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

This 2016 photo provided by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, from a remote camera set by biologist Chris Stermer, shows a wolverine in the Tahoe National Forest near Truckee, California. Changes proposed by the Trump administration to the U.S. government's endangered species program would end automatic protections for species listed as threatened, which advocates say could harm the wolverine. | CHRIS STERMER / CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE / VIA AP

, , , , ,