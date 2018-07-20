Nicaragua marks 1979 revolution amid protests and bloodshed as rights group puts death toll at 351
Moto-taxis decorated with Sandinista National Liberation Front political party banners and Nicaraguan national flags take part in a caravan ahead of a rally commemorating the uprising that ousted the Anastasio Somoza family, in Managua Thursday. Nicaragua marked the 39th anniversary of the 1979 revolution against the dictator Somoza on Thursday amid protests and bloodshed. | AP

/

Nicaragua marks 1979 revolution amid protests and bloodshed as rights group puts death toll at 351

AP

MANAGUA – Nicaragua marked the 39th anniversary of the 1979 revolution against dictator Anastasio Somoza on Thursday amid protest and bloodshed.

Some say the country has made progress under current President Daniel Ortega, who helped lead the 1979 Sandinista uprising that ousted the Somoza family.

But others say Ortega has become a dictator himself.

Protests that broke out over pension cuts in April have blossomed into a larger movement demanding Ortega cede the power he and his wife, Rosario Murillo, have concentrated in their family’s hands.

In recent days, Ortega has appeared to want to celebrate the anniversary without the embarrassing roadblocks and encampments erected by the opposition.

Government-allied forces dislodged students camped out at the National Autonomous University of Nicaragua and retook the symbolically important neighborhood of Monimbo, a stronghold of the 1979 revolution located in the city of Masaya, southeast of the capital.

The city had recently become a center of resistance to Ortega’s government.

The Nicaraguan Pro-Human Rights Association tallied 351 deaths between April 19 and July 10 in the country. The government says more than 200 people have been killed since the unrest began.

Despite recent clashes, many are still expected to gather Thursday to hear Ortega speak as the ruling Sandinista party commemorates the anniversary of the triumph of the revolution.

“The revolution is more alive than ever,” said Ortega supporter Arelia Membreno, who runs a small business in the Managua neighborhood of Laureles Sur. “They have given me a loan, a scholarship for my daughter, and the street in front of my house has been paved. Before, it was dirt.”

But Ortega’s ability to hand out such largess has been crippled by the slow collapse of Venezuela, whose leftist government had sold cut-rate fuel to Nicaragua. With Venezuela’s economy crumbling and oil production dropping, it has become harder to subsidize Nicaraguan fuel purchases.

Ortega — who returned to power in 2007 following three failed attempts to win the presidency — has also ignored term limits to get himself re-elected and packed courts and agencies with his supporters.

“I never thought I would see Daniel Ortega become a dictator, let alone a criminal who would try to stay in power with fire and bloodshed,” said political analyst Julio Lopez Campos, an ex-guerrilla fighter who was once close to the president.

On Wednesday, Ortega suffered a blow when the Organization of American States adopted a resolution condemning human rights abuses committed by Nicaraguan forces seeking to quell protests.

The resolution, which was adopted 21-3 with seven abstentions, also criticized the harassment of Roman Catholic bishops who have mediated stalled talks on finding a peaceful solution to the standoff.

The OAS resolution by Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico, Peru and the U.S. called on Ortega to support an electoral calendar agreed upon during the dialogue process.

Ortega has rejected demands for early elections and calls those seeking his exit “coup mongers.”

Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada blasted the OAS for adopting the resolution, calling it “illegal, illegitimate and unfair.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Russian Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Russian ambassadors to foreign countries in Moscow Thursday. Putin says his first summit with U.S. President Donald Trump was "successful" and is accusing Trump's opponents in the U.S. of hampering any progress on the issues they discussed.
Trump 'disagrees' with Putin offer to interrogate Americans, including ex-ambassador, blasts media
President Donald Trump "disagrees" with Russian President Vladimir Putin's offer to allow the U.S. to question 12 Russians accused of interfering in the 2016 election in exchange for permitting Rus...
People walk trough the street in Montenegro's capital Podgorica Thursday. U.S. President Donald Trump suggested Montenegro may start World War III, but the government on Thursday issued a statement saying it was proud of the country's "history and tradition and peaceful politics."
Montenegro more puzzled than affronted by Trump's attention in NATO slap
World War III? Not us, say puzzled and concerned Montenegrins. Public officials in the tiny Balkan nation in southeastern Europe didn't know what to say initially when U.S. President Donald Trum...
This photo taken on March 26 shows a moulding of a Neanderthal man face displayed for the Neanderthal exhibition at the Musee de l'Homme in Paris. The Neanderthal man knew how to make fire by striking stones, it was reported Thursday, according to researchers who analysed several tools from sites in France dating back 50,000 years.
Neanderthal man knew how to make fire, study of stone tools up to 50,000 years old indicates
Neanderthal man knew how to make a fire by striking stone to create sparks, researchers said Thursday after analyzing several tools found at sites in France dating from 50,000 years ago. It was ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Moto-taxis decorated with Sandinista National Liberation Front political party banners and Nicaraguan national flags take part in a caravan ahead of a rally commemorating the uprising that ousted the Anastasio Somoza family, in Managua Thursday. Nicaragua marked the 39th anniversary of the 1979 revolution against the dictator Somoza on Thursday amid protests and bloodshed. | AP Nicaraguans living in El Salvador demonstrate in support of Nicaraguans protesting the Ortega government, at Masferrer Square in San Salvador Thursday. | REUTERS A paramilitary stands guard in a street in the Monimbo neighborhood next to grafitti reading 'Long live Nicaragua 100%' in Masaya, Nicaragua, on Wednesday following clashes with anti-government demonstrators. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,