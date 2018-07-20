With ‘slut’ comments, radio career of ‘Mr. Right’ GOP Rep. Jason Lewis flares up again
U.S. Rep. Jason Lewis, R-Minn. speaks at a budget committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington last year. Lewis is dismissing concerns about newly surfaced audio of the former talk radio host wondering why he couldn't call a woman 'a slut.' The first-term Republican made the comment in 2012 while filling in for conservative host Rush Limbaugh, in a bit on Limbaugh calling a women's rights activist a slut. It was reported by CNN Wednesday in a story examining Lewis' radio past.

With ‘slut’ comments, radio career of ‘Mr. Right’ GOP Rep. Jason Lewis flares up again

ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA – Minnesota Rep. Jason Lewis’s campaign dismissed concerns about newly surfaced audio of the former talk radio host wondering why he couldn’t call a woman “a slut,” saying the Republican first-term congressman’s past career had been fully litigated in his 2016 election.

Lewis spent two decades as a conservative radio host before running for Congress, leveraging his popularity as “Mr. Right” to a narrow win in Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District even as Democrats tried to use a history of controversial remarks against him. But Lewis’s comments about women while filling in for Rush Limbaugh in 2012 hadn’t previously been publicized until they were first reported by CNN Wednesday.

While discussing Limbaugh calling a women’s rights activist a slut, Lewis bemoaned that society no longer “required modesty from women.”

“Now, are we beyond those days where a woman can behave as a slut, but you can’t call her a slut?” he said.

State and national Democratic groups pounced on the remark, the latest sign that Lewis’s bid for re-election in the swing district will be one of the most competitive congressional races in the country. Campaign manager Becky Alery dismissed the comments in a statement to the Star Tribune.

“This has all been litigated before, and as Rep. Lewis has said time and time again, it was his job to be provocative while on the radio,” she said.

Angie Craig, who narrowly lost to Lewis in 2016 and is running again this year, called it “deeply disappointing.”

“Our leaders are role models for our kids and must hold themselves to that standard,” she wrote on Twitter.

It’s not Lewis’s first brush with backlash to his career as a conservative commentator. His on-air comments were widely circulated during his first campaign, including a remark that young women were “non-thinking” for their passion for contraceptive access.

He also wrote a passage in his 2011 book, “Power Divided is Power Checked,” suggesting it wasn’t the federal government’s role to ban slavery.

“If you don’t want to own a slave, don’t. But don’t tell other people they can’t,” he wrote.

