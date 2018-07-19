Japanese drivers face higher pump prices if Tokyo agrees to halt oil imports from Iran

Kyodo

Japan’s major oil distributors are considering halting oil imports from Iran in response to U.S. demands, sources familiar with the plan said Thursday.

Oil companies are planning to make up for the shortfall by increasing purchases from other Middle Eastern suppliers, such as Saudi Arabia, since imports of Iranian crude will likely stop by around October, the sources said.

For consumers in resource-poor Japan, the change would mean higher prices for gasoline and related products due to higher procurement costs.

The average retail price for a liter of regular stood higher than ¥150 as of Tuesday, hitting its highest in 3½ years, according to the Agency for National Resources and Energy.

The suspension also comes amid the prospect that transaction settlements will be made difficult because such major banks as MUFJ Bank and Mizuho Bank are considering halting Iran-linked businesses following the U.S. decision to reinstate sanctions against Tehran.

Crude oil from Iran, which traditionally has stable diplomatic relations with Japan, is relatively cheap compared with oil from other countries. It accounts for around 5 percent of Japan’s annual crude oil imports.

The U.S. has been calling for a halt to oil imports from Iran by Nov. 4. Some countries such as China have rejected U.S. calls and Japan is seeking a waiver.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo indicated earlier this month that Washington will consider requests from some countries that they be exempted from the U.S.-led ban but it remains uncertain whether Japan will be given an exemption.

U.S. President Donald Trump has hardened his stance toward Iran and withdrawn his country from an international nuclear weapons agreement.

Under the 2015 deal struck between Iran and six major powers — Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States — Tehran agreed to curb its nuclear activities in exchange for the lifting of crippling economic sanctions.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Sony Corp.'s robotic dog Aibo is displayed at the company's headquarters in Minato Ward, Tokyo, in January.
Sony starts taking advance orders for new version of Aibo robot dog
Sony Corp. started accepting advance orders Thursday in Japan for its new artificial intelligence-equipped Aibo robot dog, making it possible for every would-be buyer to own the electric pet ami...
Eiko Hashiba, co-founder and CEO of VisasQ Inc., stands in her office at Aobadai in Tokyo's Meguro Ward, on June 13.
Biz matchmaker helps free employees, turn everyone into an expert
In Japan's notoriously closed business culture, employees rarely enjoy opportunities to expand their professional networks or test their skills and knowledge outside their companies. Eiko Hashib...
Didi Vice President Chuxing Stephen Zhu (left), SoftBank Corp. CEO Ken Miyauchi (second from left), Didi President Chuxing Jean Liu (second from right), and SoftBank Corp. executive Keigo Sugano (right) pose after a news conference about their Japanese taxi-hailing venture in Tokyo on Thursday.
SoftBank to test Japan ride-hailing service with China's DiDi Chuxing in autumn
SoftBank Corp. announced on Thursday that it will launch trial services for its taxi-hailing platform this fall by teaming up with Chinese mobility tech giant DiDi Chuxing. SoftBank and DiDi set...

, , ,