/ |

Dollar weakens slightly to below ¥113 in Tokyo amid continuing U.S.-China trade tensions

JIJI

The dollar was slightly weaker below ¥113 in Tokyo trading late Thursday, dragged down by renewed jitters over the U.S.-China trade war.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥112.96-97, down from ¥113.05-06 at the same time on Wednesday. The euro was at $1.1607-1608, down from $1.623-1623, and at ¥131.13-14, down from ¥131.40-47.

The dollar traded around ¥112.80 in early trading after falling to around ¥112.70 in overnight trading overseas due to rekindled concerns over the intensifying bilateral trade war, traders said.

Such worries were fueled by a U.S. media report that the Chinese Commerce Ministry said Wednesday it would need to take further measures in retaliation against new steel and aluminum tariffs imposed by the U.S. government, traders said.

The greenback fell below ¥112.70 in midmorning trading after Japan’s benchmark 225-issue Nikkei stock average trimmed gains soon after the opening bell.

After moving around ¥112.70 later in the morning, the dollar firmed gradually in afternoon trading and neared ¥113 in late trading, reflecting its strengthening against the euro.

“The dollar’s upward momentum (versus the yen) halted after the greenback retook ¥113 on Wednesday. But the dollar attracted some buybacks after moving on a firm note above ¥112.60,” an official of a foreign-exchange margin trading service provider said.

“The dollar-buying trend is continuing, although market players find it difficult to move amid a dearth of major trading incentives,” an official of a trust bank said.

An official of a foreign-exchange brokerage house predicted that the dollar is expected to move narrowly above ¥112.50 if there is no market-roiling news.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Sony Corp.'s robotic dog Aibo is displayed at the company's headquarters in Minato Ward, Tokyo, in January.
Sony starts taking advance orders for new version of Aibo robot dog
Sony Corp. started accepting advance orders Thursday in Japan for its new artificial intelligence-equipped Aibo robot dog, making it possible for every would-be buyer to own the electric pet ami...
Image Not Available
Japanese drivers face higher pump prices if Tokyo agrees to halt oil imports from Iran
Japan's major oil distributors are considering halting oil imports from Iran in response to U.S. demands, sources familiar with the plan said Thursday. Oil companies are planning to make up for ...
Eiko Hashiba, co-founder and CEO of VisasQ Inc., stands in her office at Aobadai in Tokyo's Meguro Ward, on June 13.
Biz matchmaker helps free employees, turn everyone into an expert
In Japan's notoriously closed business culture, employees rarely enjoy opportunities to expand their professional networks or test their skills and knowledge outside their companies. Eiko Hashib...

, ,