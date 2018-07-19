Japanese trade rebounds with ¥721 billion surplus in June
A container ship is berthed at a shipping terminal in Yokohama on April 16. Japan logged a trade surplus in June, with exports rising despite ongoing international trade tensions. | BLOOMBERG

/

Japanese trade rebounds with ¥721 billion surplus in June

AFP-JIJI, Kyodo

Japan logged a ¥721.4 billion ($6.4 billion) trade surplus in June, rebounding from a deficit the previous month, official data showed Thursday.

Finance ministry data showed the surplus jumped 66.5 percent from the previous year as exports rose despite international trade tensions.

The jump was driven by growing exports of power generating equipment including turbines for power plants and airplanes, as well as electronic parts and auto parts.

The figures come amid worries over U.S. President Donald Trump’s protectionist trade policies and just days after Japan and the European Union signed a sweeping free trade deal in a “clear message” against protectionism.

Exports rose 6.7 percent while imports edged up 2.5 percent, according to the data.

Japan also logged a surplus in its politically sensitive trade balance with the United States, which grew 0.5 percent from a year earlier after logging a deficit in May. The surge was led by exports of mineral fuels — including aviation fuel — though exports of cars and semiconductor equipment slipped.

Japan has been hit with U.S. tariffs on aluminium and steel exports, which Washington has imposed on allies and rivals alike.

Marking a departure from a decades-long, U.S.-led drive for open and free trade, President Trump has claimed that massive flows of imports to the United States threaten national security.

In the meantime, Japan’s deficit with China, its biggest trading partner, shrank 68.4 percent as exports grew by 11.1 percent.

But Koya Miyamae, an economist at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., said the escalating trade war between the United States and China is likely to have detrimental effects on Japan’s trade balance down the line.

“There will be downward pressure on Japanese exports of capital goods to China,” he said. “While Japanese products could benefit from becoming more cost-competitive, exports are unlikely to grow quickly because it takes time and money to shift production.”

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Dollar weakens slightly to below ¥113 in Tokyo amid continuing U.S.-China trade tensions
The dollar was slightly weaker below ¥113 in Tokyo trading late Thursday, dragged down by renewed jitters over the U.S.-China trade war. At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥112.96-97, down from ¥113...
Chief negotiators from the 11 members of the Trans-Pacific Partnership pose in Hakone, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Thursday.
TPP countries to start accession talks for new members in 2019
Chief negotiators from the 11 signatories to the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreed on Thursday to start accession talks with potential newcomers in 2019, when the free trade pact takes effect. Du...
A Boeing Co. 787-10 Dreamliner run by Singapore Airlines Ltd. is linked to a passenger boarding bridge at Changi Airport in Singapore, on March 28. Travelers voted Singapore Airlines the best carrier in the world, according to SkyTrax.
Singapore Airlines tops passenger survey
If you want to fly premium, the best route around the globe is via Singapore. Travelers voted Singapore Airlines Ltd. the best carrier in the world, according to SkyTrax, which surveys more than...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A container ship is berthed at a shipping terminal in Yokohama on April 16. Japan logged a trade surplus in June, with exports rising despite ongoing international trade tensions. | BLOOMBERG

, , , , ,