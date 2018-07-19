Court rules Seoul, shipping company must pay for 2014 Sewol disaster
Maritime police search for missing passengers in front of the sunken ferry Sewol off the southwestern South Korean island of Jindo on April 16, 2014. | REUTERS

Court rules Seoul, shipping company must pay for 2014 Sewol disaster

AFP-JIJI

SEOUL – The South Korean government is liable for the botched rescue of more than 300 people, mostly schoolchildren, who drowned when their overloaded ferry sank, a court ruled Thursday, ordering the state to compensate relatives.

In a landmark ruling, the Seoul Central District Court awarded the next of kin of each deceased passenger from the Sewol ferry 200 million won ($177,000), a further 40 million won for each of their parents, and smaller sums for other relatives.

The vast majority of the victims of the 2014 sinking off the southwestern coast, one of the country’s worst-ever maritime disasters, were high school students on an excursion and the sinking dealt a crushing blow to now-ousted President Park Geun-hye.

As the 6,800-ton boat was taking on water, the passengers were told by the crew to stay put while the captain and his colleagues were first to leave the vessel.

Skipper Lee Jun-seok was later sentenced to life in prison and 14 other crew members up to 12 years for their actions, and a coast guard patrol boat commander was also jailed for four years for failing to alert passengers to imminent danger.

“The commander failed to carry out his duty to protect the lives of people, leaving the passengers waiting for help without knowing the situation,” the court said.

“The victims’ relatives are still suffering from post-traumatic stress,” it said.

The ferry’s operator, Cheonghaejin, was equally liable, the court said, and was ordered to share the costs.

Investigations concluded the disaster was the result of numerous human factors, including an illegal redesign, an overloaded cargo bay and inexperienced crew.

The government previously offered the students’ families 470 million won each, but relatives of 116 students and two other passengers refused the compensation and took it to court, seeking around 1 billion won for each victim and a declaration the state was liable.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Construction workers rally in Seoul on July 12 to demand job security.
Wage, hours policies by South Korean leader Moon backfire for jobless, low income workers
President Moon Jae-in wants South Koreans to work less and earn more — and to achieve that his government has hiked the minimum wage and slashed the maximum length of the working week. But Heo J...
Shahbaz Sharif speaks at a news conference on the arrest of his brother, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, in Lahore on July 14.
Military looms large over divisive Pakistan election
Accusations of military interference, encroaching extremism and a series of deadly attacks have cast an alarming shadow over Pakistan's hopes for a rare democratic transition of power in next week'...
Two wild Przewalski's horses run in the Takhin Tal reserve in southwest Mongolia on June 20 after being transported from the Czech Republic.
Long way home as Przewalski's horses fly to Mongolia
Their violent kicks rattle the small army plane flying over Siberia as it transports the four rare horses from Prague to the vast Mongolian steppe where the once near-extinct species slowly recover...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Maritime police search for missing passengers in front of the sunken ferry Sewol off the southwestern South Korean island of Jindo on April 16, 2014. | REUTERS

, , , , , ,