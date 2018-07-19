Trump says in CBS interview he told Putin ‘we can’t have meddling’ in U.S. elections
Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats arrives as House and Senate lawmakers from both parties gather for a classified briefing in a secure room about the federal investigation into President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, on Capitol Hill in Washington in May. | AP

/

Trump says in CBS interview he told Putin ‘we can’t have meddling’ in U.S. elections

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he told Russian leader Vladimir Putin during their summit in Helsinki that “we can’t have meddling” in US elections.

Asked in an interview with CBS if he held Putin responsible for the interference, Trump replied: “Well, I would, because he’s in charge of the country.”

When asked what he said to Putin about the issue that has dogged U.S.-Russia ties and become a headache for the U.S. leader, Trump said he was “very strong on the fact that we can’t have meddling, we can’t have any of that.”

“I let him know we can’t have this, we’re not going to have it, and that’s the way it’s going to be,” Trump said.

Trump has been under bipartisan fire in Washington for failing to publicly confront Putin over election meddling at the press conference that followed their Helsinki talks.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

This illustration provided by NASA depicts debris surrounding the star RW Aur A, about 450 light-years away from the Earth. In the Wednesday edition of the Astronomical Journal, astronomers said they may have caught the star munching on a planet or mini-planets.
Astronomers spy nearby star that could be chomping a planet, notice dimming
Astronomers may have caught a relatively nearby star munching on a planet or mini-planets. A NASA space telescope noticed that the star suddenly started looking a bit strange last year. The Chan...
Former U.S. Ambassador to NATO Nicholas Burns testifies during a U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing about Russian activities in other countries' elections, on Capitol Hill in Washington in 2017,. Days after a widely slammed summit with his Russian counterpart, U.S. President Donald Trump drew fresh scorn Wednesday for calling NATO's undergirding principle into question and for attacking "tiny" Montenegro, whose accession to the alliance enraged Moscow.
Trump blasts 'tiny' Montenegro, questions NATO mutual defense in remarks seen as 'gift to Putin'
Days after a widely slammed summit with his Russian counterpart, President Donald Trump drew fresh scorn Wednesday for calling NATO's undergirding principle into question and for attacking "tiny" M...
The Confederate submarine H.L. Hunley sits in a conservation tank at a lab in North Charleston, South Carolina, in 2014. Scientists studying the world's first submarine to sink an enemy ship say the Confederate crew never released an emergency mechanism that could have helped them survive their mission. The H.L. Hunley and its eight crewmembers disappeared in February 1864 in Charleston Harbor shortly after signaling it had placed explosives on the hull of a Union ship.
Probe finds Confederate sub's crew never dumped weight to surface after historic Civil War sinking
Scientists studying the world's first submarine to sink an enemy ship said Wednesday that the doomed Confederate crew did not release an emergency mechanism that could have helped the vessel surfac...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats arrives as House and Senate lawmakers from both parties gather for a classified briefing in a secure room about the federal investigation into President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, on Capitol Hill in Washington in May. | AP

, , ,