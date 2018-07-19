Trump says in CBS interview he told Putin ‘we can’t have meddling’ in U.S. elections

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he told Russian leader Vladimir Putin during their summit in Helsinki that “we can’t have meddling” in US elections.

Asked in an interview with CBS if he held Putin responsible for the interference, Trump replied: “Well, I would, because he’s in charge of the country.”

When asked what he said to Putin about the issue that has dogged U.S.-Russia ties and become a headache for the U.S. leader, Trump said he was “very strong on the fact that we can’t have meddling, we can’t have any of that.”

“I let him know we can’t have this, we’re not going to have it, and that’s the way it’s going to be,” Trump said.

Trump has been under bipartisan fire in Washington for failing to publicly confront Putin over election meddling at the press conference that followed their Helsinki talks.