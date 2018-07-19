Jeff Bezos-owned Blue Origin launches space capsule higher than ever, up 119 km
In this image from video made available by Blue Origin, the company's New Shepard capsule lands during a test in West Texas on Wednesday. Once its booster separated, the capsule's escape motor fired, lifting the spacecraft to 74 miles (119 km) as part of a safety system intended to save lives once customers — including space tourists — climb aboard for suborbital hops. | BLUE ORIGIN / VIA AP

Jeff Bezos-owned Blue Origin launches space capsule higher than ever, up 119 km

AP

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule higher into space than it’s ever done before.

The company’s New Shepard rocket blasted off Wednesday on a test flight from West Texas. Once the booster separated, the capsule’s escape motor fired, lifting the spacecraft to an altitude of 389,846 feet. That’s 74 miles, or 119 km.

It’s part of a safety system intended to save lives once space tourists and others climb aboard for suborbital hops.

Wednesday’s passenger was Mannequin Skywalker, plus science experiments.

The booster and capsule — both repeat fliers — landed successfully. It was the ninth test flight and lasted 11 minutes.

Blue Origin has yet to announce when it will start taking reservations or how much flights will cost. Bezos, its founder, heads up Amazon.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Copper anode stacks can be seen at BHP Billiton's Olympic Dam copper and uranium mine located in Roxby Downs, South Australia, in 2016.
U.S. launches national security probe into uranium imports in apparent new trade war front
The Commerce Department has started an investigation into the impact of uranium imports on U.S. national security, a move that could limit future imports and add another front to the Trump administ...
A self-driving taxi to be used in the upcoming tests in central Tokyo is shown in a computer-rendered image.
Autonomous taxi tests to start in Tokyo with view to launch service in 2020
Tests on public roads of an autonomous taxi carrying passengers will be held in central Tokyo for nearly two weeks from late August with the aim of launching the service in 2020, a tech firm and a ...
European Union Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager gives a joint press at the EU headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday. The same day the EU gave Google 90 days to end "illegal" practices surrounding its Android operating system or face further fines, after slapping a record €4.34 billion ($5 billion) anti-trust penalty on the US tech giant.
Google hit with €4.3 billion fine by EU and told to alter Android model
Google was fined €4.3 billion ($5 billion) by the European Union and ordered to change the way it puts search and web browser apps on Android mobile devices, setting a global record fo...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

In this image from video made available by Blue Origin, the company's New Shepard capsule lands during a test in West Texas on Wednesday. Once its booster separated, the capsule's escape motor fired, lifting the spacecraft to 74 miles (119 km) as part of a safety system intended to save lives once customers — including space tourists — climb aboard for suborbital hops. | BLUE ORIGIN / VIA AP

, ,