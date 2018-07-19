Venezuelan migrant arrivals continue to rise, topping 50,000 in less than month: Colombia
A Venezuelan woman holds a girl at a health post for migrants in Cucuta, along Colombia's border with Venezuela, Monday. United States Agency for International Development Administrator Mark Green announced the U.S. is pledging an additional $6 million in aid to help Colombia respond to the massive influx of Venezuelans fleeing their country's economic and humanitarian crisis. | AP

/

Venezuelan migrant arrivals continue to rise, topping 50,000 in less than month: Colombia

AP

BOGOTA – The number of Venezuelans fleeing into neighboring Colombia continues to rise, with over 50,000 arriving in less than a month.

Colombia migration director Christian Kruger said Wednesday there are now over 870,000 Venezuelans living in Colombia.

An additional several hundred thousand Venezuelans have Colombian origins and are moving to the neighboring country.

Kruger noted that in June officials estimated there were 819,000 Venezuelans in Colombia. Three weeks later that number had increased to 870,000, indicating that over 50,000 others came.

Kruger said officials are working to legalize the status of nearly a half-million Venezuelans who work black-market jobs and struggle to access health care.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

People with hands painted in red protest in front of the Italian Interior Ministry headquarters in Rome Wednesday. Dozens of protesters marched in front of the ministry to protest government's hard-line immigration policy.
19 found drowned, 25 missing as migrant boat capsizes north of Cyprus
Nineteen people drowned when a boat loaded with as many as 150 people who were thought to be migrants capsized off the northern coast of Cyprus, a Turkish Cypriot official said Wednesday. Tolga ...
Image Not Available
British man found guilty of plotting to assassinate May after blasting his way into No. 10 Downin...
A British man was found guilty on Wednesday of a plot to kill Prime Minister Theresa May by first detonating an explosive device to get into her Downing Street office and then using a knife or a gu...
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting at the White House in Washington on Wednesday. Trump said Wednesday that Russia isn't currently targeting the U.S., diverging from a public statement his own intelligence director made two days earlier.
Day after acceptance, defiant Trump again claims Russia is not still targeting U.S., calls critic...
President Donald Trump contradicted U.S. intelligence agencies again on Wednesday, saying that Russia was not still targeting the United States, and accused his critics of being deranged. The da...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A Venezuelan woman holds a girl at a health post for migrants in Cucuta, along Colombia's border with Venezuela, Monday. United States Agency for International Development Administrator Mark Green announced the U.S. is pledging an additional $6 million in aid to help Colombia respond to the massive influx of Venezuelans fleeing their country's economic and humanitarian crisis. | AP A Venezuelan woman holds a girl at a health post for migrants in Cucuta, along Colombia's border with Venezuela, Monday. | AP

, ,