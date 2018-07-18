Elon Musk apologizes for calling Thai cave rescue diver a pedophile
SpaceX founder Elon Musk pauses at a press conference following the first launch of a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on February 6, 2018. | REUTERS

Elon Musk apologizes for calling Thai cave rescue diver a pedophile

AP

BANGKOK – Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has apologized for calling a British diver involved in the Thailand cave rescue a pedophile, saying he spoke in anger but was wrong to do so.

There was no immediate public reaction to Musk’s tweets from diver Vern Unsworth, who in colorful language in a TV interview had accused the Tesla founder and SpaceX engineers of orchestrating a “PR stunt” by sending a small submarine to help divers rescue the 12 Thai soccer players and their coach from a flooded cave.

“My words were spoken in anger after Mr. Unsworth said several untruths …” Musk tweeted.

“Nonetheless, his actions against me do not justify my actions against him, and for that I apologize to Mr. Unsworth and to the companies I represent as leader. The fault is mine and mine alone.”

Musk’s Sunday tweet, later deleted, had sent investors away from Tesla stock, which fell nearly 3 percent Monday but recovered 4.1 percent on Tuesday. Unsworth told CNN earlier this week that he was considering legal action. He did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

In his latest tweets, Musk said the miniature sub, which was not used in the rescue earlier this month, was “built as an act of kindness & according to specifications from the dive team leader.”

Musk has 22.3 million followers and his active social media presence has sometimes worked well for Tesla. The company has said in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it doesn’t need to advertise because it gets so much free media attention.

But straying away from defending his companies into personal insult brought Musk some unfavorable attention at a time when Tesla, worth more than $52 billion, is deep in debt and struggling for profitability.

Later Wednesday in northern Thailand, the 12 Thai soccer players and their coach were due to hold a news conference in their first meeting with the media since their rescues last week.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Boys who were rescued from a flooded cave hold a portrait of the former Navy SEAL diver Saman Kunan, who died during the rescue operation, as they pay their respects during a news conference in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand, on Wednesday.
Thai cave boys speak of 'miracle' rescue after hospital discharge
Twelve Thai boys and their football coach who were rescued by divers after being trapped in a flooded cave for over two weeks spoke publicly Wednesday of their incredible ordeal. Appeari...
Image Not Available
Australia scientists prepare for clinical trial of 'world first' melanoma blood test
Australian researchers said Wednesday they have developed a blood test for melanoma in its early stages, calling it a "world first" breakthrough that could save many lives. The scientists, from ...
Abdallah Afandi (right), a Sudanese migrant, tapes an episode for the Msh Gharib radio show with the help of journalist Christine Habib in November 2017.
Migrants in Lebanon seek to break stereotypes with new radio show
Since arriving in Lebanon, Sudanese migrant worker Abdallah Afandi has been turned away from beach resorts, mistaken for a cleaner and prevented from renting an apartment — all because of the color...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

SpaceX founder Elon Musk pauses at a press conference following the first launch of a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on February 6, 2018. | REUTERS British caver Vernon Unsworth (center) works with Thai army soldiers and local rescue personnel during the rescue operation for a missing children's football team and their coach in Tham Luang cave on June 28. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,