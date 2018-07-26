Social-media influencers exert formidable impact on sushi scene

Social-media influencers are quickly becoming one of the largest forces in Japan’s sushi industry, driving customer traffic at some of the country’s most renowned restaurants with the tap of a screen.

Depending on who you ask, such influencers — users of platforms such as Facebook or Instagram who have amassed large followings — are either hypersuccessful individuals with a knack for spotting market trends … or desperate attention-seekers. Either way, there is no doubt these influential users possess the ability to shift the narrative on the quality of a plate of sushi.

For some, the rise of social-media influencers has been a blessing. A single post can catapult relatively unknown players on the sushi scene to instant fame, allowing businesses to access a wider audience exponentially faster than before.

“If a place was good, it would get a Michelin star. Then, through word of mouth, it would get famous, but it could take years. That pace has become a lot quicker,” said Andrew Gyokudari, a well-known Instagrammer with 17,000 followers who asked to be quoted by his Instagram name. “Once somebody famous goes and posts on social media, the place could be packed for months.”

Likewise for foodies, social media has become a crucial tool, especially for those who want the latest information but lack the language skills to find the best and the hottest restaurants Japan has to offer.

Yukari Sakamoto, a veteran of food tourism and author of the book “Food Sake Tokyo,” says that social media has triggered immense change in the industry.

“Fifteen years ago, my clients who knew about a very good sushi restaurant got it through word-of-mouth from clients of the shops,” Sakamoto said. “Now, because of social media and the internet, finding these treasured sushi counters just takes some time online.”

But social media’s impact on various industries, including the sushi world, may also be a curse.

Anyone with the free time to fashion the perfect post — and, more importantly, the money to eat high-end sushi in Tokyo’s ritziest establishments — now has a megaphone, regardless of how well they know the catch of the day.

One sushi industry insider is highly critical of the many social-media influencers in Japan that frequent exclusive sushi restaurants.

“It’s basically a bunch of rich kids going to high-end sushi places who don’t know what they are talking about,” the person said.

The insider, who spent many years working at a sushi restaurant in Japan, spoke on condition of anonymity and wore sunglasses and a face mask when interviewed for this story. Regularly using an Instagram account to single out posts the insider deemed ignorant of sushi culture, the Instagrammer eventually received threatening messages from some targets.

Recently, Instagram removed a number of posts, apparently due to user complaints, and at the time of publication, the account had been shut down.

Sushi specialist Gyokudari is aware of the potential pitfalls of criticizing well-known accounts. Doing so, he said, would potentially undercut the influencers’ ability to cash in on their popularity.

“I know quite a few people who get money in exchange to write good reviews (in English). It is a known fact, but it is not spoken about,” he added.

“The specific accounts I can’t mention because they would do everything in their power to prevent me from getting into the top restaurants,” said Gyokudari, who also feared backlash over his comments. “They will tell chefs to never let me into restaurants or post on social media about my account.”

Another clear downside of social media is that the meal becomes more about the picture rather than the food, a dynamic that can irritate even cool-headed chefs.

In some cases, said Sakamoto, tourists come simply for the photos and then move on to the next destination, forcing restaurants to throw away almost completely uneaten food.

“For (these social-media users), going around and eating like this is similar to collecting badges for bragging rights,” she said.

Some restaurants have taken note of social media’s potential to mar the dining experience.

At Sushi Hashiguchi in Tokyo’s Akasaka district, the head chef has gone as far as banning customers from taking photos.

“We don’t want to cause any disturbances to customers who are not taking pictures and we want people to concentrate on their food,” said Toshiro Hashiguchi, head chef at the restaurant.

The restrictions do not appear to have dampened its popularity with tourists. Hashiguchi estimates that foreign travelers account for 30 percent of his clientele, up 10 percent from just a few years ago.

But unlike Hashiguchi’s restaurant, many sushi establishments take the opposite tack in the increasingly competitive environment, encouraging customers — and influencers — to post their photos on social media.

Now, with sales on the line, the power of social-media influencers over Tokyo’s sushi business is only likely to grow, begging the question: Could the likes and hearts of social media someday eclipse the stars of Michelin?