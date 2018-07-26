Sushi’s balancing act: Tradition versus adaptation

For leading food critic Masuhiro Yamamoto, sushi is part food, part theater, a dining experience unique among Japanese culinary traditions. From the closed-off tuna auctions of Tsukiji to the chefs who meticulously craft morsels of fish for loyal customers, each player has a role to play in this carefully scripted world.

“Sushi is different than the other traditional Japanese foods. Appearance and relationships are of utmost importance,” says Yamamoto, a figure who became familiar to many Westerners after his appearance in the critically acclaimed documentary “Jiro Dreams of Sushi.”

Traditional and reluctant to change. To many Westerners who visit Japan, this is not only an accurate description of the sushi industry, it may also contain a grain of truth about Japanese society as a whole.

But as more foreign tourists flock to the country and as unfamiliar faces begin to penetrate hallowed sanctums, Japan’s conservative nature is being challenged.

And the sushi counter is no exception.

Signs of change are emerging, but it has not — and will not — happen overnight.

Many people within the industry have dealt with the influx of foreign visitors in an incremental manner, with the level of openness often determined by a mix of economic realities, the ability to overcome language barriers and a willingness to balance new and old.

Despite occasional friction caused by the groundswell of tourism, the changes taking place in the world of sushi show evidence of an industry discovering ways to adapt.

Striking a balance

Rei Masuda has developed one of the most sought-after omakase (chef’s course) in Tokyo.

But beyond his renowned sushi, there is an additional element that makes his two-Michelin-starred restaurant, Sushi Masuda, particularly enticing to foreign guests. The restaurant, which opened in Tokyo’s posh Aoyama district in 2014 during the early days of the tourism boom, has an English-speaking staff member and allows hotel concierges to make reservations on behalf of their guests, a practice shunned by many of the city’s sushi restaurants.

“I am not aware of any sushi restaurants who refuse to accept foreigners,” says a concierge at one prominent Tokyo hotel who requested anonymity. But a few restaurants refuse so-called ichigen-san (first-time diners), he adds. To eat at these exclusive restaurants, a first-timer must be the guest of a regular diner, which effectively rules out making a reservation through a concierge.

“From the perspective of a sushi restaurant, it is understandable to set aside seats for your regular customers who come frequently rather than people who will only come once in their lives,” the concierge adds.

Masuda’s own success with foreign customers, which account for more than 50 percent of his restaurant’s business, highlights a key challenge: Striking a balance between the demands of regulars and the increasing surge in the number of ichigen-san.

“We like to accept foreign tourists because they often make reservations months in advance, but we also want to keep places for our regular customers,” says Masuda, a former apprentice at the famed Sukiyabashi Jiro, whose chef, Jiro Ono, was the subject of “Jiro Dreams of Sushi.”

While Masuda says his establishment has never turned away foreign guests, some sushi restaurants are reluctant to serve them due to a history of last-minute cancellations, language difficulties and complaints about prices.

Yoshiaki Okabayashi, a young apprentice at a sushi restaurant in Tokyo’s Roppongi district, says that his employer sets a cap on the number of foreign customers due to past miscommunications over prices and tourists canceling reservations after the course had been prepared.

Okabayashi recalls one incident in which a group of customers complained about the pieces served for their omakase and the bill. The exasperated head chef eventually decided to give the customers a free meal, taking a loss that amounted to tens of thousands of yen.

At another establishment where Okabayashi worked, he says the owner had a different approach: Tourists could make reservations, but most were restricted to different time slots or seated away from regular customers.

He says the strategy was designed to avoid friction with regular customers.

“If the restaurant was nearly full, we would not take reservations from foreign customers out of fear of cancellations,” he adds.

But whether or not restaurateurs are ready for an influx of new customers, an increasing number of foreign tourists are willing to dole out stacks of yen on Japanese cuisine, with sushi being at the top of most big-spenders’ lists.

Last year, tourists from overseas spent ¥886 billion on food and beverages, more than total tourism spending across all categories in 2011, according to data from the tourism ministry.

A 2017 survey by the Japan Travel Bureau Foundation and the Development Bank of Japan showed that sushi is the most popular food among tourists.

But for sushi lovers who can’t speak Japanese, finding the best place to dine can be a tall order.

Many are often stymied by the scant number of traditional restaurants that offer multilingual menus. In some cases, even the prices are written in kanji rather than numerals, making both the items on the counter, as well as the final bill, a nerve-wracking riddle.

An education in good taste

That’s where entrepreneur Tetsuya Hanada saw a business opportunity.

Hanada has spent a good portion of his life both working and traveling abroad. During his many journeys to destinations off the beaten path, he sometimes sensed that language barriers dulled his travel experiences, especially when it came to gastronomic adventures.

Realizing that travelers encounter similar problems when they visit Japan, Hanada launched Sushi University, a service that offers tourists a chance to eat at high-end sushi restaurants alongside a guide who can translate insights directly from the chef. This includes information about sushi etiquette, traditions and — most importantly — what’s on the menu.

“Due to language barriers, most travelers have a difficult time understanding what they are eating at sushi restaurants,” says Hanada. “This is unfortunate because the more you know about sushi, the more delicious it is.”

And foreign tourists’ desire to learn about all things sushi often goes beyond the dining experience.

“Ten years ago, there were not as many tourists, and they were not as interested in Japanese food compared to now,” says tour guide Gen Sakai.

Sakai regularly takes small groups of tourists into Tsukiji — the world’s largest fish market — at the crack of dawn, explaining along the way how sushi gets from fishing nets to sellers’ stalls and finally, to diners’ plates.

Sakai, a native Japanese speaker who is also fluent in Chinese and English, says he is often surprised to see that his guests are not only well-educated about fish but also possess a strong passion to learn more.

“Now I find that the people who do my tours are extremely knowledgeable. They always ask me questions that even I may not be able to answer. Many are passionate about sushi and fish,” he says.

Writing on the wall

Despite the growing ranks of enthusiastic sushi lovers worldwide, the fact is that domestic customers are shifting from expensive restaurants to cheaper kaiten-zushi (conveyor-belt sushi). As a result, many high-end shops are feeling a need to accommodate foreign visitors.

In an annual survey conducted this year by seafood producer Maruha Nichiro, 76 percent of people in Japan said they eat sushi at cheaper conveyor-belt restaurants, while only 25 percent said they eat at traditional establishments. Respondents were allowed to choose multiple answers.

The last 200 years of sushi in Tokyo has seen a number of changes, many of which have emerged from inside, rather than outside, the country.

Food critic Yamamoto thinks that one important shift in the way sushi is eaten today stems from a societal move away from eating in one’s own neighborhood.

“In the past almost everyone would go to sushi restaurants near their homes,” Yamamoto says.

“After going a couple times you would start to get to know the food they served, and the chef would figure out how best to prepare the food you liked. This relationship was one feature of traditional sushi shops,” he adds.

Hiroyuki Konaki, a chef at Miyako-zushi in Tokyo’s Itabashi Ward, admits traditional sushi restaurants have become less popular over the years as economic conditions have grown tighter and younger generations gravitate toward meat over fish.

“People at one time would come to eat expensive sushi, but during the economic bubble (in the 1980s), that was often on the company’s dime. Those days are over,” Konaki says.

Sushi University’s Hanada estimates that for many of the top sushi restaurants in Ginza, foreign customers account for close to 50 percent of their business, underlining the economic importance of tourism for the industry.

“The very top-of-the-line, Michelin-level sushi restaurants in Ginza may already be catering to foreigners,” he says. “But for many other smaller restaurants, there is a language barrier. That is why I want to bring customers to restaurants not often frequented by tourists.”

Hanada, and others like him, are in the business of making sure misunderstandings are avoided, by encouraging restaurants to take in more foreign customers and educating tourists about how sushi is crafted.

David Clifa, who leads food tours around the globe under the moniker The Hungry Tourist, believes the close relationship between the customer and the chef makes sushi one of the most unique cuisines in the world.

“The chef prepares a piece and hands it to you. There is eye contact and conversation, and a big part of the experience is that connection,” says Clifa, a former Tokyo resident.

That connection is being strengthened, driven by passionate tourists, savvy entrepreneurs looking to bridge cultures, and shifts in preferences for sushi both at home and abroad.

During this transition, there are bound to be growing pains, something Clifa has witnessed firsthand.

“A lot of sushi shokunin (sushi chefs) don’t speak English at all, so many are simply more comfortable with Japanese customers because of language barriers,” he says. “If the sushi chef doesn’t speak English, some people may misinterpret it as the chef doesn’t want them there.”

A willingness to learn

Still, a shared passion for the highest quality sushi in the world trumps any cultural misunderstandings that may exist between customer and chef.

Cecilie Jensen, a 24-year-old visitor from Denmark, says that one of her goals in coming to Japan was to eat high-quality sushi that would “melt in your mouth.”

Eating at both an informal sushi restaurant near Tsukiji and a high-end restaurant, Jensen says she immediately noticed that sushi restaurants here were more intimate than those in her home country.

“At sushi restaurants in Japan you sit close to the chef, you can see what they are doing and can interact with them,” Jensen says, adding that despite her inability to speak Japanese, staff members and chefs were generally welcoming.

While cultural and language barriers between customer and chef might seem daunting, the intimate atmosphere synonymous with traditional shops can help overcome these differences.

Such connections are a hallmark of the cuisine’s relationship-based dining experience, Yamamoto says.

“If the sushi is delicious, there is no such thing as a language barrier. The most important thing to do at a sushi restaurant is to feel the atmosphere and to have a willingness to learn,” he says.

“It’s not only about knowing the food.”

